The Week’s Greatest Hits

Report Predicts Second COVID-19 Surge in State

Virus reproducing faster in Wisconsin than all but nine states, British study finds.

May 26th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Has 9 p.m. Curfew, Evers Calls In National Guard

Peaceful protests became violent overnight.

May 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Where Are City’s COVID-19 Hotspots?

Big change as south side census tracts now have far higher rate than on North Side.

May 26th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: John Menard and Trump, Together Again

One-time friends had falling out, but now Menard will help president plan economic rebound.

May 26th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

MKE Listing: Beautifully Updated Third Ward Condo

Features a large living room, gourmet kitchen and balcony with river views. Plus: building has an outdoor pool.

May 28th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee

COVID-19 Spreading Faster Out State Than In Milwaukee County

COVID-19 cases are growing slower in Milwaukee County, compared to the WOW counties and the rest of the state.

May 29th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Will Northwoods Vacations Spread COVID-19?

Many owners of cabins come from hot spots like Milwaukee, Chicago, Twin Cities.

May 23rd, 2020 by Ryan Weichelt and Ezra Zeitler

MKE County: County Wants Its CARES Money Back

$103 million allocated for Milwaukee County ended up with the state. County officials demand the money.

May 23rd, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Robin Vos To Face Opponent After All

Last opponent quit after nasty personal attacks. Democrat Joel Jacobsen will now run.

May 25th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

UW Faculty Blast President’s ‘Power Grab’

COVID-19 plan by UW System leader Ray Cross will centralize power, they charge.

May 26th, 2020 by Henry Redman

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

MMAC to Move Headquarters to The Avenue

May 27th, 2020 by Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

Sheila Briggs Announces Candidacy for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

May 26th, 2020 by Sheila Briggs

Gov. Evers Announces $25 Million Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program

May 20th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Nine Testing Sites Available for Milwaukee’s North Side Neighborhoods

May 25th, 2020 by Mayor Tom Barrett

Rental assistance program coming soon to eligible residents

5. Rental assistance program coming soon to eligible residents

News release from Alderman Khalif J. Rainey

May 29th, 2020 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

Jablonski named to lead statewide Freshwater Collaborative

May 21st, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Artist Amanda Browder to Envelop Third Ward’s Historic Miller Tavern in Fabric

Black Box Fund’s Sponsorship of Browder’s “Togetherness” Kicks Off Summer Arts Season in Milwaukee’s Third Ward

May 22nd, 2020 by Black Box Fund

Gov. Evers Announces $200 Million “Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grants” Program

May 27th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Rainbow Crosswalks to be Re-Painted in Milwaukee

May 29th, 2020 by This is It!

Mayor Barrett Announces First Round of Cabinet Appointments

May 27th, 2020 by Mayor Tom Barrett

