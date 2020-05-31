The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Report Predicts Second COVID-19 Surge in State
Virus reproducing faster in Wisconsin than all but nine states, British study finds.
May 26th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Milwaukee Has 9 p.m. Curfew, Evers Calls In National Guard
Peaceful protests became violent overnight.
May 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Where Are City’s COVID-19 Hotspots?
Big change as south side census tracts now have far higher rate than on North Side.
May 26th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Back in the News: John Menard and Trump, Together Again
One-time friends had falling out, but now Menard will help president plan economic rebound.
May 26th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
5. MKE Listing: Beautifully Updated Third Ward Condo
Features a large living room, gourmet kitchen and balcony with river views. Plus: building has an outdoor pool.
May 28th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
6. COVID-19 Spreading Faster Out State Than In Milwaukee County
COVID-19 cases are growing slower in Milwaukee County, compared to the WOW counties and the rest of the state.
May 29th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
7. Will Northwoods Vacations Spread COVID-19?
Many owners of cabins come from hot spots like Milwaukee, Chicago, Twin Cities.
May 23rd, 2020 by Ryan Weichelt and Ezra Zeitler
8. MKE County: County Wants Its CARES Money Back
$103 million allocated for Milwaukee County ended up with the state. County officials demand the money.
May 23rd, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
9. Murphy’s Law: Robin Vos To Face Opponent After All
Last opponent quit after nasty personal attacks. Democrat Joel Jacobsen will now run.
May 25th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
10. UW Faculty Blast President’s ‘Power Grab’
COVID-19 plan by UW System leader Ray Cross will centralize power, they charge.
May 26th, 2020 by Henry Redman
Press Releases
1. MMAC to Move Headquarters to The Avenue
May 27th, 2020 by Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
3. Gov. Evers Announces $25 Million Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program
May 20th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
4. Nine Testing Sites Available for Milwaukee’s North Side Neighborhoods
May 25th, 2020 by Mayor Tom Barrett
5. Rental assistance program coming soon to eligible residents
News release from Alderman Khalif J. Rainey
May 29th, 2020 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
7. Artist Amanda Browder to Envelop Third Ward’s Historic Miller Tavern in Fabric
Black Box Fund’s Sponsorship of Browder’s “Togetherness” Kicks Off Summer Arts Season in Milwaukee’s Third Ward
May 22nd, 2020 by Black Box Fund
9. Rainbow Crosswalks to be Re-Painted in Milwaukee
May 29th, 2020 by This is It!
10. Mayor Barrett Announces First Round of Cabinet Appointments
May 27th, 2020 by Mayor Tom Barrett
