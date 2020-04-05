The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. GOP Lame-Duck Law Blocks COVID-19 Aid
State GOP was warned of unintended consequences to their law in 2018.
Apr 2nd, 2020 by Melanie Conklin
2. Op Ed: Why to Vote No on Marsy’s Law
Referendum proposal would undermine due process and the presumption of innocence.
Mar 27th, 2020 by Casey Hoff
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Hudson Business Lounge Shuts Down
Third Ward coworking space and cafe closing permanently after eight years in business.
Apr 1st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Study Projects 853 COVID-19 Deaths in Wisconsin, 81,114 Nationwide
Based on limited data, study predicts Wisconsin may not see its peak until May 22nd, last in the country.
Mar 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Campaign Cash: Menards Accused of Price Gouging
Stores in Wisconsin and Michigan at issue, Michigan AG sends cease-and-disest letter.
Mar 28th, 2020 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
6. 842 COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, “Crisis Within A Crisis” in Milwaukee
Evers acknowledges disparate racial impact in Milwaukee, says CDC is studying matter.
Mar 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 5
Blomme vs Dedinsky in one of two contested Milwaukee County circuit court races.
Mar 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Milwaukee Metro Area Ranks 6th Nationally for COVID-19 Case Rate
Four-county area has more cases per 100,000 residents than Chicago and San Francisco.
Mar 26th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Milwaukee County Releases Interactive Map of COVID-19 Outbreak
64 cases confirmed in Milwaukee County. Tracker allows public to better monitor outbreak.
Mar 19th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
10. Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 29
Gabler vs Kiefer for one of two contested Milwaukee County Circuit Court seats.
Mar 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Judge Rachel Graham Announce Campaign to Retain Her Seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals
Her campaign has been endorsed by four current and former Supreme Court Justices
Oct 1st, 2019 by Rachel Graham
4. “Stay-at-Home” order calls for more adaptability
Statement of Alderman Cavalier Johnson March 25, 2020
Mar 25th, 2020 by Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson
5. Wisconsin Right to Life PAC Endorses Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr
Feb 27th, 2020 by Paul Bugenhagen Jr
6. Gov. Evers Appoints Three Judges to Milwaukee-area Courts
“Wisconsinites across our state deserve judges who apply the law consistently and treat everyone in their courtroom fairly and with dignity and respect.”
Sep 4th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
7. Statement on death of Sean Baek
Mar 31st, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
8. Jacob Marek For District 3 Announcement
I hope together we can develop a safer city, stronger community, and a modern transportation system.
Aug 27th, 2019 by Jacob Marek
9. Time to turn out the lights on businesses not following the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home order
Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey March 30, 2020
Mar 30th, 2020 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
10. Shame on Judge Milton Childs Crime Cannot Be Deterred Without Consequences
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan January 9, 2020
Jan 9th, 2020 by Ald. Bob Donovan
