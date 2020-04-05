The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

GOP Lame-Duck Law Blocks COVID-19 Aid

1. GOP Lame-Duck Law Blocks COVID-19 Aid

State GOP was warned of unintended consequences to their law in 2018.

Apr 2nd, 2020 by Melanie Conklin

Op Ed: Why to Vote No on Marsy’s Law

2. Op Ed: Why to Vote No on Marsy’s Law

Referendum proposal would undermine due process and the presumption of innocence.

Mar 27th, 2020 by Casey Hoff

Eyes on Milwaukee: Hudson Business Lounge Shuts Down

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Hudson Business Lounge Shuts Down

Third Ward coworking space and cafe closing permanently after eight years in business.

Apr 1st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Study Projects 853 COVID-19 Deaths in Wisconsin, 81,114 Nationwide

4. Study Projects 853 COVID-19 Deaths in Wisconsin, 81,114 Nationwide

Based on limited data, study predicts Wisconsin may not see its peak until May 22nd, last in the country.

Mar 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Campaign Cash: Menards Accused of Price Gouging

5. Campaign Cash: Menards Accused of Price Gouging

Stores in Wisconsin and Michigan at issue, Michigan AG sends cease-and-disest letter.

Mar 28th, 2020 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

842 COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, “Crisis Within A Crisis” in Milwaukee

6. 842 COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, “Crisis Within A Crisis” in Milwaukee

Evers acknowledges disparate racial impact in Milwaukee, says CDC is studying matter.

Mar 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 5

7. Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 5

Blomme vs Dedinsky in one of two contested Milwaukee County circuit court races.

Mar 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Metro Area Ranks 6th Nationally for COVID-19 Case Rate

8. Milwaukee Metro Area Ranks 6th Nationally for COVID-19 Case Rate

Four-county area has more cases per 100,000 residents than Chicago and San Francisco.

Mar 26th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee County Releases Interactive Map of COVID-19 Outbreak

9. Milwaukee County Releases Interactive Map of COVID-19 Outbreak

64 cases confirmed in Milwaukee County. Tracker allows public to better monitor outbreak.

Mar 19th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 29

10. Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 29

Gabler vs Kiefer for one of two contested Milwaukee County Circuit Court seats.

Mar 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Judge Rachel Graham Announce Campaign to Retain Her Seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals

1. Judge Rachel Graham Announce Campaign to Retain Her Seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals

Her campaign has been endorsed by four current and former Supreme Court Justices

Oct 1st, 2019 by Rachel Graham

Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr secures ballot access for WI Court of Appeals District II election

2. Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr secures ballot access for WI Court of Appeals District II election

&nbsp

Jan 8th, 2020 by Paul Bugenhagen Jr

Pro-Life Wisconsin Victory Fund PAC Endorses Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr for Court of Appeals

3. Pro-Life Wisconsin Victory Fund PAC Endorses Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr for Court of Appeals

 

Mar 17th, 2020 by Paul Bugenhagen Jr

“Stay-at-Home” order calls for more adaptability

4. “Stay-at-Home” order calls for more adaptability

Statement of Alderman Cavalier Johnson March 25, 2020

Mar 25th, 2020 by Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson

Wisconsin Right to Life PAC Endorses Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr

5. Wisconsin Right to Life PAC Endorses Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr

 

Feb 27th, 2020 by Paul Bugenhagen Jr

Gov. Evers Appoints Three Judges to Milwaukee-area Courts

6. Gov. Evers Appoints Three Judges to Milwaukee-area Courts

“Wisconsinites across our state deserve judges who apply the law consistently and treat everyone in their courtroom fairly and with dignity and respect.”

Sep 4th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Statement on death of Sean Baek

7. Statement on death of Sean Baek

 

Mar 31st, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Jacob Marek For District 3 Announcement

8. Jacob Marek For District 3 Announcement

I hope together we can develop a safer city, stronger community, and a modern transportation system.

Aug 27th, 2019 by Jacob Marek

Time to turn out the lights on businesses not following the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home order

9. Time to turn out the lights on businesses not following the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home order

Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey March 30, 2020

Mar 30th, 2020 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

Shame on Judge Milton Childs Crime Cannot Be Deterred Without Consequences

10. Shame on Judge Milton Childs Crime Cannot Be Deterred Without Consequences

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan January 9, 2020

Jan 9th, 2020 by Ald. Bob Donovan

