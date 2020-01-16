Designs submitted for second new home in North Point Historic District.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Following the successful approval of a new home for business partner Ann Shuk, developer Tim Gokhman has submitted plans for a home for his family at 2387 N. Terrace Ave.

The developers, who lead New Land Enterprises, plan to ultimately build three homes on a rare vacant lot along N. Terrace Ave. just north of E. North Ave. The site was created following the completion of Ascension‘s 2005 redevelopment plan for the St. Mary’s hospital.

Gokhman spent over a year negotiating with neighbors and the Historic Preservation Commission regarding the plan for Shuk’s house before receiving unanimous approval from the commission in November.

Project architect Jason Korb, principal at Korb + Associates Architects, and Gokhman originally proposed a distinctly modern two-story home with a flat roof, before swapping it for a new design with a pitched roof and much more vertical emphasis and traditional material palette. The revised proposal drew praise from the commissioners and commission staff. Staffer Carlen Hatala characterized the proposal as “Contemporary in design, but compatible with the historic district.”

The site was added to the North Point Historic District after Gokhman announced plans to build on it, a move that neighbors and area Aldermansaid honored an unrecorded portion of the agreement with Ascension.

The second house will have approximately 3,350 square feet of space, excluding a two-car attached garage and full basement, according to the architect’s submission. The home will have three bedrooms, an office, three bathrooms and a recreation room in the basement. Unlike Shuk’s home it does not include a Porte-cochère.

Korb’s firm is also engaged with New Land on a host of other projects, including a mixed-use building in Bay View, a Walker’s Point apartment building, the tallest wood building in the Western Hemisphere planned for a site in East Town and a mass timber office building in Westown.

The two developers, who are each married, have children of similar age and chose the site as part of an effort to find houses near Milwaukee Public Schools’ Maryland Avenue Montessori School.

Gokhman said the two homes would be built together to achieve construction efficiencies and minimize disruption for neighbors. A third home would be sold to an outside buyer.

The commission is next scheduled to meet on February 10th.

Gokhman House

Shuk House

Site Photos