Second New East Side Home Revealed
Designs submitted for second new home in North Point Historic District.
Following the successful approval of a new home for business partner Ann Shuk, developer Tim Gokhman has submitted plans for a home for his family at 2387 N. Terrace Ave.
The developers, who lead New Land Enterprises, plan to ultimately build three homes on a rare vacant lot along N. Terrace Ave. just north of E. North Ave. The site was created following the completion of Ascension‘s 2005 redevelopment plan for the St. Mary’s hospital.
Gokhman spent over a year negotiating with neighbors and the Historic Preservation Commission regarding the plan for Shuk’s house before receiving unanimous approval from the commission in November.
Project architect Jason Korb, principal at Korb + Associates Architects, and Gokhman originally proposed a distinctly modern two-story home with a flat roof, before swapping it for a new design with a pitched roof and much more vertical emphasis and traditional material palette. The revised proposal drew praise from the commissioners and commission staff. Staffer Carlen Hatala characterized the proposal as “Contemporary in design, but compatible with the historic district.”
The second house will have approximately 3,350 square feet of space, excluding a two-car attached garage and full basement, according to the architect’s submission. The home will have three bedrooms, an office, three bathrooms and a recreation room in the basement. Unlike Shuk’s home it does not include a Porte-cochère.
Korb’s firm is also engaged with New Land on a host of other projects, including a mixed-use building in Bay View, a Walker’s Point apartment building, the tallest wood building in the Western Hemisphere planned for a site in East Town and a mass timber office building in Westown.
The two developers, who are each married, have children of similar age and chose the site as part of an effort to find houses near Milwaukee Public Schools’ Maryland Avenue Montessori School.
Gokhman said the two homes would be built together to achieve construction efficiencies and minimize disruption for neighbors. A third home would be sold to an outside buyer.
The commission is next scheduled to meet on February 10th.
Gokhman House
Shuk House
Site Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Terrace Avenue homes
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Second New East Side Home Revealed - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 16th, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Gokhman House Sails Through Commission - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 4th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Revised Design for New East Side Homes - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 25th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: New East Side Homes Stalled Again - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 19th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: HPC Board Puts Modern Homes on Hold - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 9th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Modern Homes for Historic East Side - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 12th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Three New “Historic” Homes For East Side - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 18th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: New Homes Planned for East Side - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 18th, 2018
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
A New Design Vision for Villard AvenueJan 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
City Deconstruction Delayed Through 2020Jan 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
City to Sell 19 Lots for Habitat HomesJan 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene