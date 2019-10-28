Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

You only have one chance left to see Cold Case Hammarskjöld at the Milwaukee Film Festival, and you shouldn’t miss it.

The film, a documentary investigation into the tragic 1961 death of United Nations leader Dag Hammarskjöld, is narrated by director and star Mads Brügger who walks the audience through the investigation. In a Michael Moore-esque style, the Swedish journalist walks you through the investigation and the twists and turns encountered. And there are a lot of them, so be prepared.

You could read the many reviews of the film before you see it, but don’t. Go in with an open, but critical mind and follow where the journey takes you.

Milwaukee Film Says…

The still unsolved 1961 plane crash death of United Nations secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld gets a fresh look by MFF alum Mads Brügger and a pair of unexpected investigative journalists in this freewheeling conspiracy theory documentary. Comedic, irreverent, ironic, and ultimately chilling, the new insights into this cold case will lead you on a wild ride down the rabbit hole of secret societies, buried government secrets, and shocking revelations that just might be true.

