‘Cold Case Hammarskjöld’ a Surprise
Is it a documentary? A murder mystery? Or a weird conspiracy theory?
You only have one chance left to see Cold Case Hammarskjöld at the Milwaukee Film Festival, and you shouldn’t miss it.
The film, a documentary investigation into the tragic 1961 death of United Nations leader Dag Hammarskjöld, is narrated by director and star Mads Brügger who walks the audience through the investigation. In a Michael Moore-esque style, the Swedish journalist walks you through the investigation and the twists and turns encountered. And there are a lot of them, so be prepared.
You could read the many reviews of the film before you see it, but don’t. Go in with an open, but critical mind and follow where the journey takes you.
Milwaukee Film Says…
The still unsolved 1961 plane crash death of United Nations secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld gets a fresh look by MFF alum Mads Brügger and a pair of unexpected investigative journalists in this freewheeling conspiracy theory documentary. Comedic, irreverent, ironic, and ultimately chilling, the new insights into this cold case will lead you on a wild ride down the rabbit hole of secret societies, buried government secrets, and shocking revelations that just might be true.
Trailer
Showtimes
- Thursday, October 31st – Broadway Theatre Center – 7:15 p.m. – Buy Tickets
More about the 2019 Film Festival
- Milwaukee Film Festival: ‘Cold Case Hammarskjöld’ a Surprise - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 28th, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: ‘Black Licorice’ a Milwaukee-Made Thriller - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 25th, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: ‘The Apollo’ Closes Festival - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 24th, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: My Favorite Films. So Far - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 23rd, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: ‘My First and Last Film’ - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 22nd, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: ‘Plucked’ Is a Local Crime Thriller - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 22nd, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: What’s Jeramey Watching? - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 18th, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: Five Films That Surprise - Dominique Paul Noth - Oct 17th, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: The Milwaukee Show Times Two - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 16th, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: Film Fest Bigger Than Ever - Dominique Paul Noth - Oct 16th, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: Red, White and Wasted - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 8th, 2019
- MKE Film: Announcing the Milwaukee-Made Films - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 20th, 2019
Milwaukee Film Festival
-
‘Black Licorice’ a Milwaukee-Made ThrillerOct 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
‘The Apollo’ Closes FestivalOct 24th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
My Favorite Films. So FarOct 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene