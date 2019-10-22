Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“I’m 63 and making my first film. I never thought I would be here, now today, saying that,” says Milwaukee resident Tracey Thomas in her debut film. The documentary explores aging, as Thomas interviews a number of subjects on turning 60, but quickly becomes something more.

During production Thomas’s filmmaking partner Dennis is diagnosed with ALS and unfortunately passed away before the film was completed. While tackling not only the topic of aging, Thomas must deal with grief and whether she wants to finish the production.

The film is part of the Cream City Cinema series sponsored by Urban Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Film Says…

When filmmaker Tracey Thomas turned 60 she began interviewing dozens of other 60-year-olds, discussing themes of life, death, love, the afterlife, and more. But when her romantic and filmmaking partner, Dennis, passed away suddenly, Thomas’ work took on a much deeper meaning as she grappled with grief while continuing her project. This sensitive and deeply personal film, featuring many local subjects, ruminates on love and loss and the power of film to explore the most unanswerable of questions.

