New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Medical College of Wisconsin Names Chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine
Dr. Gravel currently serves as professor of Family Medicine & Community Health at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Mass.
Sep 27th, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols Welcomes James M. Sosnoski as an Associate Attorney
James joins Meissner Tierney’s litigation practice group, primarily focusing his practice in the areas of complex commercial and insurance coverage litigation.
Sep 27th, 2019 by Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.
Entrepreneurial alumnus named Marquette University’s first innovator-in-residence
Chuck Swoboda, former CEO of Cree Inc., to educate next generation of innovative leaders within the Opus College of Engineering
Sep 25th, 2019 by Marquette University
Marquette computer science professor named to inaugural ACM Technology Policy Council
With nearly 100,000 members across 190 countries, the ACM is the world’s largest association for computing professionals.
Sep 24th, 2019 by Marquette University
Marquette web producer Dwayne Burtin chosen for national diversity leadership academy
Burtin is one of 30 journalists — out of 120 applicants — chosen for this year’s academy.
Sep 23rd, 2019 by Marquette University
Katherine Ramirez Named Board President of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce
“I am so thrilled and honored to have been asked to be the President of the Veteran’s Chamber Board, there has been so much progress and growth in the last 2 years”
Sep 23rd, 2019 by adBidtise
Potawatomi Business Development Corporation Welcomes New CEO
Randy Mueller comes to PBDC with a successful track record in technology corporations
Sep 19th, 2019 by Potawatomi Business Development Corporation
Bukacek Construction Announces Third Generation Ownership, Continues Family Legacy and Poised for Growth
Andrea Bukacek becomes the first female owner of the company in its history.
Sep 17th, 2019 by Bukacek Construction
Radio Milwaukee Names Former Artist Manager and DJ Ayisha Jaffer as Afternoon Drive Host / Promotions Coordinator
Beginning today, Jaffer will host the station’s weekday afternoon on-air shift (2 p.m. – 6 p.m.).
Sep 16th, 2019 by Radio Milwaukee
Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Hospital Name Vice President and Chief Development Officer
Mitchell R. Beckman will be responsible for the overall fundraising enterprise and will help enable MCW and Froedtert Hospital to continue its trajectory of excellence across missions.
Sep 16th, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Kohler Foundation Welcomes Laura Roenitz as New Executive Director
Roenitz is well known in the community having been the Executive Director of Safe Harbor for nine years.
Sep 11th, 2019 by Kohler Foundation, Inc
Marquette announces leadership team for newly launched Institute for Women’s Leadership
The IWL’s mission is to advance women’s leadership locally and globally through pioneering research, innovative programming and collaborative engagement.
Sep 10th, 2019 by Marquette University
Marquette mental health counselor featured on list of Wisconsin’s most powerful Latinos
Dr. Marla Delgado-Guerrero’s work has earned her a spot on the Si Se Puede 2019: Wisconsin’s 34 most powerful Latinos list.
Sep 9th, 2019 by Marquette University
Gov. Evers Announces Appointment of Missy Hughes to Serve as CEO of Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
Ms. Hughes has served as Chief Mission Officer and General Counsel for Organic Valley/CROPP cooperative since 2003.
Sep 5th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Evers Appoints Three Judges to Milwaukee-area Courts
“Wisconsinites across our state deserve judges who apply the law consistently and treat everyone in their courtroom fairly and with dignity and respect.”
Sep 4th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
Summit Players Theatre Names A.J. Magoon New Executive Director
Managing Director, Marquette alumnus takes lead role at Shakespeare company
Sep 3rd, 2019 by Summit Players Theatre
Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute names directors for Marquette University and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
The directors play an integral role in providing strategic direction for the Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute.
Sep 3rd, 2019 by Marquette University