The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Sep 29th, 2019 08:00 am
Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: 11 Must-See Doors Open Sites

Don’t miss these must see sites for Doors Open veterans.

Sep 24th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Taverns: Bay View’s White House Tavern Coming Back

Allison Meinhardt is working to open new business in historic building.

Sep 27th, 2019 by Catherine Jozwik

Plats and Parcels: Michels Has Hotel Partner for $100 Million Development

Plus: Work underway on effort to save Soldiers’ Home.

Sep 22nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE Listing: Gorgeous Prospect Avenue Condo

This two bedroom condo features high-end appliances, custom cabinets, and fabulous city and lake views

Sep 23rd, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee

Op Ed: Don’t Give Up on St. Joseph’s Hospital

If we want hospital to stay committed to the community, we must continue to patronize it.

Sep 15th, 2019 by George Hinton

Dining: Zaffiro’s Is More Than Just a Pizza Joint

This historic East Side pizza place has a wide array of Italian-American favorites that impress.

Sep 25th, 2019 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Eyes on Milwaukee: Koeffler Mansion Sold, Hotel Coming

Development group buys downtown double mansion, plans 18-room hotel by DNC.

Sep 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Plenty of Horne: Giuliani Can’t Practice Law in D.C.

Trump’s lawyer has “inactive” license in D.C. so can’t defend president there.

Jun 28th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Michigan, Wisconsin Could Face Mining Disaster

Regulators allowing open pit mine near Lake Michigan that could release catastrophic amount of toxic waste.

Sep 18th, 2019 by Al Gedicks

Eyes on Milwaukee: Brady Street Building Being Rehabbed, Expanded

Former home of Waterford Wine could become retail store, cafe or restaurant.

Sep 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on President Trump’s Nominee for Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor

“This nominee is the wrong choice because workers, whistleblowers and union members need a Secretary of Labor who will fight for them on many important issues like worker rights, workplace safety, and discrimination and harassment in the workplace.”

Sep 24th, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Foxconn Hosts Higher Education Recruiting Event with “Foxconn Day” at UWM

Foxconn seeks to hire students interested in careers involving industrial artificial intelligence, smart display, high-performance computing, 5G networks, industrial big data, smart display, and more

Sep 25th, 2019 by Foxconn Technology Group

Pabst Celebrates 175TH Anniversary with Oktoberfest Block Party

Highlights include live music, limited-edition beers and breweriana, brat eating and stein holding contests, Hammerschlagen for charity and a 1920s-era horse-drawn beer wagon

Sep 26th, 2019 by Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom

Senator Darling Ignores Domestic Abuse Survivors

Republican refuses to close loophole and prevent criminals from purchasing firearms

Sep 20th, 2019 by State Senate Democratic Committee

Milwaukee loses a talented development leader and a good man

Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy September 25, 2019

Sep 25th, 2019 by Ald. Michael Murphy

The Hop to Provide Expanded Service During Doors Open

Over 40 Doors Open sites within a few blocks of the route; Milwaukee Downtown Public Service Ambassadors to hand out Hop giveaways on the streetcar during the event

Sep 25th, 2019 by The Hop

Park’s ‘Maptacular’ art project returns for second season

This year’s unique maps, which were revealed at a gallery night at the Mitchell Park Domes on Thursday night.

Sep 26th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Parks

Rep. Shankland Coauthors Legislation to Legalize Medical Cannabis in Wisconsin for Fourth Consecutive Session

“This commonsense bill will make a real difference in the lives of people who are suffering, and if passed, will improve their quality of life significantly.”

Sep 20th, 2019 by State Rep. Katrina Shankland

Gov. Evers Appoints Beau Liegeois to Brown County Circuit Court

He has been an assistant district attorney with Brown County for 11 years, where he has prosecuted cases ranging from complex property crimes to homicide and sexual assault.

Sep 20th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

WILL, Scott Walker Submit Amicus to U.S. Supreme Court in School Choice Case

School choice, religious freedom at stake in Espinoza v. Montana

Sep 25th, 2019 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

