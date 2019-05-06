Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning students will present their visions for the future of the Harbor District at an open house Tuesday evening.

The students, a mix of undergraduate and graduate, will present their work on what a stretch of S. Water St. from approximately E. National Ave. to E. Florida St. could become.

“The goal of the Urban Design studio is to create ideas that will activate the waterfront and continue the transformation of the surrounding areas,” said professor Carolyn Esswein via email. A total of 14 projects will be presented.

Plans include a mix of housing, offices, a boutique hotel, retail space, entertainment venues and educational space. “The architectural students are learning about the urban design scale and how buildings and public spaces are key to developing vibrant neighborhoods,” said Esswein.

The Harbor District, a portion of which the design studio program has previously studied, is set to see dramatic change in the coming years. Michels Corp. has begun construction on a $49-million office complex that is planned to eventually include apartments and a hotel. Komatsu will relocate its mining division from suburban West Milwaukee to the Solvay Coke site on E. Greenfield Ave. as part of a $285 million deal. Wangard Partners is planning an approximately 200-unit apartment building along the Kinnickinnic River.

The city has partnered with the non-profit Harbor District organization to engage in a broad water and land use plan for the area that focuses on connectivity and identifying opportunities to connect new businesses and Walker’s Point residents to the water. The plan also examines how to ensure existing businesses that rely on the water are not pushed out.

Planning is also underway for an extension of the Milwaukee RiverWalk system in the area.

Renderings

Renderings consist of a sample of what will be presented at the event

Open House Details

Coakley Brothers

400 S. 5th St.

Tuesday, May 7th

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Free to attend

Website

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.