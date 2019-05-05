New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
School of Architecture & Urban Planning Awards 2019 Marcus Prize to Mexican Designer, Thought Leader
Tatiana Bilbao is founder of Tatiana Bilbao Estudio in Mexico City.
Apr 30th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Local Surgeon Receives Grant Award to Provide Treatment for At-Risk Populations
“I am beyond thankful to be honored for such an award.”
Apr 29th, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Gov. Evers Reappoints Ivan Gamboa as WHEDA Board Chairman
Gamboa currently serves as Senior Vice President at Tri City National Bank in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
Apr 25th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
Wisconsin Medical Society Presents Medical College of Wisconsin Student with Presidential Scholar Award
Sierra Tackett was presented with an engraved award and a $3,000 scholarship to help pay for educational expenses.
Apr 25th, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation names new communications director
David Callender brings extensive experience in journalism, government relations and policy analysis
Apr 24th, 2019 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
Local Researcher Recognized With Prestigious Neuroscience Research Award
Dr. Stucky is set to use the grant award to conduct research on the pain mechanisms associated with Fabry Disease – a rare lysosome storage disease.
Apr 23rd, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Great Lakes Coalition Names Laura Rubin as Next Director
She will officially start on June 3, 2019.
Apr 23rd, 2019 by Healing Our Waters – Great Lakes Coalition
Wauwatosa Mayor Ehley Elected Vice Chair of MMSD Commission
She brings her expertise in building relationships and collaboration to her role as Mayor and as MMSD Commissioner.
Apr 22nd, 2019 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
Jason Sellnow of Oak Hill Business Partners achieves Certified Management Accountant (CMA®) certification
The CMA® is the globally recognized, advanced-level professional certification for accountants and financial professionals in business.
Apr 22nd, 2019 by Oak Hill Business Partners
Milwaukee PBS GM Appointed to FCC Consumer Advisory Committee
Bohdan Zachary to Be the First Public Television Representative Selected for Federal Committee
Apr 22nd, 2019 by Milwaukee PBS
Senior Living Community Director of Nursing Inducted into Prestigious International Professional Honor Society
“It is wonderful to be recognized for all my hard work in this way.”
Apr 18th, 2019 by Heritage Senior Living
Jennifer Imediegwu joins Moertl, Wilkins & Campbell, S.C. as an Associate Attorney
Imediegwu’s practice focuses on helping clients to achieve their legal objectives pertaining to estate planning, asset protection and elder law.
Apr 16th, 2019 by Moertl, Wilkins & Campbell, S.C.
R.E. Management President Victoria Parmentier joins WHEDA board
“I look forward to serving on the WHEDA board and using my real estate management experience to advance WHEDA’s mission.”
Apr 16th, 2019 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
UWM professor named a 2019 Guggenheim fellow
Guggenheim fellowships are prestigious awards that recognize prior achievement and exceptional promise of scholars, artists and writers in the United States and Canada.
Apr 15th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Conductor Francesco Milioto joins the Florentine Opera as Artistic Advisor
“I am thrilled to join the Florentine Opera Company as artistic advisor, and bring my passion for opera to Milwaukee.”
Apr 10th, 2019 by Florentine Opera Company
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorneys Kathryn Keppel and Erin Strohbehn Recognized in Best Lawyers Spring Business Edition
Best Lawyers is a peer-based review system that serves to identify the most talented attorneys within a geographic region
Apr 10th, 2019 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
Patrick Doughman, May Artist-in-Residence at Cedarburg Cultural Center
“There should be an internal relationship between making a piece of art and the artist. It is important however, that the work draws in the viewer to complete this visual process.” “Images need to emotionally engage both maker and viewer.” -Patrick Doughman
Apr 9th, 2019 by Cedarburg Cultural Center
Quarles & Brady Deepens IP Bench with Four New Attorneys Intellectual Property Practice growth a continued strategic focus
Quarles & Brady has now added two dozen IP attorneys and professionals across the country since the beginning of 2018.
Apr 9th, 2019 by Quarles & Brady LLP
BBB Serving Wisconsin Awards $25,000 in Scholarships to Wisconsin High School Seniors
Recipients of the scholarship program are chosen primarily on their personal essay submissions and letters of reference.
Apr 9th, 2019 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
Madison Medical welcomes Venelin Kounev, M.D. to its team of reputable physicians
Dr. Venelin Kounev completed his medical degree at the Medical University of Sofia in Sofia, Bulgaria in 1996.
Apr 8th, 2019 by Madison Medical Affiliates
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Joins Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network
Dr. Kohmoto has extensive experience in all forms of heart surgery.
Apr 1st, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin