New Faces in New Places

School of Architecture & Urban Planning Awards 2019 Marcus Prize to Mexican Designer, Thought Leader

School of Architecture & Urban Planning Awards 2019 Marcus Prize to Mexican Designer, Thought Leader

Tatiana Bilbao is founder of Tatiana Bilbao Estudio in Mexico City.

Apr 30th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Local Surgeon Receives Grant Award to Provide Treatment for At-Risk Populations

Local Surgeon Receives Grant Award to Provide Treatment for At-Risk Populations

“I am beyond thankful to be honored for such an award.”

Apr 29th, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Gov. Evers Reappoints Ivan Gamboa as WHEDA Board Chairman

Gov. Evers Reappoints Ivan Gamboa as WHEDA Board Chairman

Gamboa currently serves as Senior Vice President at Tri City National Bank in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Apr 25th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Wisconsin Medical Society Presents Medical College of Wisconsin Student with Presidential Scholar Award

Wisconsin Medical Society Presents Medical College of Wisconsin Student with Presidential Scholar Award

Sierra Tackett was presented with an engraved award and a $3,000 scholarship to help pay for educational expenses.

Apr 25th, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation names new communications director

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation names new communications director

David Callender brings extensive experience in journalism, government relations and policy analysis

Apr 24th, 2019 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Local Researcher Recognized With Prestigious Neuroscience Research Award

Local Researcher Recognized With Prestigious Neuroscience Research Award

Dr. Stucky is set to use the grant award to conduct research on the pain mechanisms associated with Fabry Disease – a rare lysosome storage disease.

Apr 23rd, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Great Lakes Coalition Names Laura Rubin as Next Director

Great Lakes Coalition Names Laura Rubin as Next Director

She will officially start on June 3, 2019.

Apr 23rd, 2019 by Healing Our Waters – Great Lakes Coalition

Wauwatosa Mayor Ehley Elected Vice Chair of MMSD Commission

Wauwatosa Mayor Ehley Elected Vice Chair of MMSD Commission

She brings her expertise in building relationships and collaboration to her role as Mayor and as MMSD Commissioner.

Apr 22nd, 2019 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District

Jason Sellnow of Oak Hill Business Partners achieves Certified Management Accountant (CMA®) certification

Jason Sellnow of Oak Hill Business Partners achieves Certified Management Accountant (CMA®) certification

The CMA® is the globally recognized, advanced-level professional certification for accountants and financial professionals in business.

Apr 22nd, 2019 by Oak Hill Business Partners

Milwaukee PBS GM Appointed to FCC Consumer Advisory Committee

Milwaukee PBS GM Appointed to FCC Consumer Advisory Committee

Bohdan Zachary to Be the First Public Television Representative Selected for Federal Committee

Apr 22nd, 2019 by Milwaukee PBS

Senior Living Community Director of Nursing Inducted into Prestigious International Professional Honor Society

Senior Living Community Director of Nursing Inducted into Prestigious International Professional Honor Society

“It is wonderful to be recognized for all my hard work in this way.”

Apr 18th, 2019 by Heritage Senior Living

Jennifer Imediegwu joins Moertl, Wilkins & Campbell, S.C. as an Associate Attorney

Jennifer Imediegwu joins Moertl, Wilkins & Campbell, S.C. as an Associate Attorney

Imediegwu’s practice focuses on helping clients to achieve their legal objectives pertaining to estate planning, asset protection and elder law.

Apr 16th, 2019 by Moertl, Wilkins & Campbell, S.C.

R.E. Management President Victoria Parmentier joins WHEDA board

R.E. Management President Victoria Parmentier joins WHEDA board

“I look forward to serving on the WHEDA board and using my real estate management experience to advance WHEDA’s mission.”

Apr 16th, 2019 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

UWM professor named a 2019 Guggenheim fellow

UWM professor named a 2019 Guggenheim fellow

Guggenheim fellowships are prestigious awards that recognize prior achievement and exceptional promise of scholars, artists and writers in the United States and Canada.

Apr 15th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Conductor Francesco Milioto joins the Florentine Opera as Artistic Advisor

Conductor Francesco Milioto joins the Florentine Opera as Artistic Advisor

“I am thrilled to join the Florentine Opera Company as artistic advisor, and bring my passion for opera to Milwaukee.”

Apr 10th, 2019 by Florentine Opera Company

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorneys Kathryn Keppel and Erin Strohbehn Recognized in Best Lawyers Spring Business Edition

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorneys Kathryn Keppel and Erin Strohbehn Recognized in Best Lawyers Spring Business Edition

Best Lawyers is a peer-based review system that serves to identify the most talented attorneys within a geographic region

Apr 10th, 2019 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

Patrick Doughman, May Artist-in-Residence at Cedarburg Cultural Center

Patrick Doughman, May Artist-in-Residence at Cedarburg Cultural Center

“There should be an internal relationship between making a piece of art and the artist. It is important however, that the work draws in the viewer to complete this visual process.” “Images need to emotionally engage both maker and viewer.” -Patrick Doughman

Apr 9th, 2019 by Cedarburg Cultural Center

Quarles & Brady Deepens IP Bench with Four New Attorneys Intellectual Property Practice growth a continued strategic focus

Quarles & Brady Deepens IP Bench with Four New Attorneys Intellectual Property Practice growth a continued strategic focus

Quarles & Brady has now added two dozen IP attorneys and professionals across the country since the beginning of 2018.

Apr 9th, 2019 by Quarles & Brady LLP

BBB Serving Wisconsin Awards $25,000 in Scholarships to Wisconsin High School Seniors

BBB Serving Wisconsin Awards $25,000 in Scholarships to Wisconsin High School Seniors

Recipients of the scholarship program are chosen primarily on their personal essay submissions and letters of reference.

Apr 9th, 2019 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Madison Medical welcomes Venelin Kounev, M.D. to its team of reputable physicians

Madison Medical welcomes Venelin Kounev, M.D. to its team of reputable physicians

Dr. Venelin Kounev completed his medical degree at the Medical University of Sofia in Sofia, Bulgaria in 1996.

Apr 8th, 2019 by Madison Medical Affiliates

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Joins Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Joins Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network

Dr. Kohmoto has extensive experience in all forms of heart surgery.

Apr 1st, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin

