Port Unloads 5,000 Tons of Steel
Yep, Port Milwaukee is very busy, as our photos attest.Read the full story by Jack Fennimore...
We Energies Embraces Solar Powerby Bruce Murphy
A Universe of Fanciful Animals
Sculptor Bill Reid, now at Tory Folliard Gallery, has created his own looniverse, as he puts it.Dec 5th, 2017 by Brendan Murphy
Did State Retaliate Against Whistleblowers?
Two state employees say they were harassed after reporting suspected fraud at their agencies.Dec 5th, 2017 by Leo Vartorella
GOP Bill Restricts Suits Against Businesses
Special interests supporting legal restrictions donated $14 million to Republican legislators.Dec 5th, 2017 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
Common Council Strengthens Lead Standards
But Health Department leaders contend it doesn't really change how they operate.Dec 5th, 2017 by Jabril Faraj, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Court Ruling Weakens Whistleblower Law
Supreme Court justice called 2015 decision 'absurd,’ charging it weakens protections.Dec 4th, 2017 by Bobby Ehrlich
City Panel Okays Live Block Shrinkage
Bucks change plan: complex will have beer, but may not have a brewery.Dec 4th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
Trump Undermines U.S. Justice System
After undocumented immigrant he called an “animal” is found innocent, he attacks jury verdict.Dec 4th, 2017 by Casey Hoff
Santa Rampage Draws a Throng
17th annual Santa Cycle Rampage had great weather and hordes of ho-ho-hoing bikers.Dec 4th, 2017 by Jack Fennimore
Couture Seeks Commercial Tenants
44-story apartment tower will have 40,000 square left for a grocer, restaurants, medical office.Dec 4th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
Sex Can Be Issue in the Capitol
When it becomes harassment how should it be handled?Dec 4th, 2017 by Steven Walters
Tavern League Has Capitol Clout
More than $2 million in campaign donations helps explain state’s weaker laws on drunk driving.Dec 4th, 2017 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
The City Christmas Tree House
Each year a city resident donates a spruce for City Hall. Here's the home of 2017's winner.Dec 3rd, 2017 by Michael Horne
Are Cities Giving Up On Housing?
All the city news you can use.Dec 3rd, 2017 by Jeff Wood
Community Leaders Worry About Growing Power
Financial troubles point to uncertain future for Will Allen’s famed urban farming organization.Dec 3rd, 2017 by Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
The New Brewery
Historic brewery finds new life as urban neighborhood.Dec 1st, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
Law Stacks Constitutional Convention
Wisconsin 28th state to approve convention; 7 of 9 state delegates would be Republican.Dec 1st, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
Walker Signs Vulnerable User Bill
Increases penalties for careless drivers who kill or injure bicyclists, pedestrians.Dec 1st, 2017 by Dave Cieslewicz
Jesus Comes to Milwaukee
Production of Langston Hughes’ gospel song play ‘Black Nativity’ set in city’s Park West neighborhood.Dec 1st, 2017 by Marguerite Helmers
Will Roy Moore Embarrass Kevin Nicholson?
The Republican Senate candidate depends on Moore contributor Richard Uihlein.Dec 1st, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
Waupun, Taycheedah at 140% of Capacity
Some areas “no longer safe to occupy.” Part 3 of primer on prisons.Dec 1st, 2017 by Gretchen Schuldt
Bill Repeals Nearly 300 Air Pollution Rules
Backed by WMC, oil, paper and manufacturing companies.Dec 1st, 2017 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
Northwestern Mutual Plaza Is a Triumph
Gardens and landscaping for NM Tower and Commons create a strikingly urban campus.Dec 1st, 2017 by Tom Bamberger
What Ryan Won’t Tell You About Tax Plan
I know Paul Ryan well. And I know what Ryan and Trump are really doing with their tax plan.Nov 30th, 2017 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
Music For the End of Time
Prometheus Trio performs unique work by Messiaen, along with a Beethoven trio.Nov 30th, 2017 by Michael Barndt