Art: A Universe of Fanciful Animals
A Universe of Fanciful Animals

Sculptor Bill Reid, now at Tory Folliard Gallery, has created his own looniverse, as he puts it.

Broken Whistle: Did State Retaliate Against Whistleblowers?
Did State Retaliate Against Whistleblowers?

Two state employees say they were harassed after reporting suspected fraud at their agencies.

Campaign Cash: GOP Bill Restricts Suits Against Businesses
GOP Bill Restricts Suits Against Businesses

Special interests supporting legal restrictions donated $14 million to Republican legislators.

Common Council Strengthens Lead Standards

Common Council Strengthens Lead Standards

But Health Department leaders contend it doesn't really change how they operate.

Broken Whistle: Court Ruling Weakens Whistleblower Law
Court Ruling Weakens Whistleblower Law

Supreme Court justice called 2015 decision 'absurd,’ charging it weakens protections.

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Panel Okays Live Block Shrinkage
City Panel Okays Live Block Shrinkage

Bucks change plan: complex will have beer, but may not have a brewery.

Op Ed: Trump Undermines U.S. Justice System
Trump Undermines U.S. Justice System

After undocumented immigrant he called an “animal” is found innocent, he attacks jury verdict.

Photo Gallery: Santa Rampage Draws a Throng
Santa Rampage Draws a Throng

17th annual Santa Cycle Rampage had great weather and hordes of ho-ho-hoing bikers.

NEWaukeean of the Week: Jim Love
Jim Love

"I love the people and the work ethic in this city."

Eyes on Milwaukee: Couture Seeks Commercial Tenants
Couture Seeks Commercial Tenants

44-story apartment tower will have 40,000 square left for a grocer, restaurants, medical office.

The State of Politics: Sex Can Be Issue in the Capitol
Sex Can Be Issue in the Capitol

When it becomes harassment how should it be handled?

Campaign Cash: Tavern League Has Capitol Clout
Tavern League Has Capitol Clout

More than $2 million in campaign donations helps explain state’s weaker laws on drunk driving.

House Confidential: The City Christmas Tree House
The City Christmas Tree House

Each year a city resident donates a spruce for City Hall. Here's the home of 2017's winner.

Urban Reads: Are Cities Giving Up On Housing?
Are Cities Giving Up On Housing?

All the city news you can use.

Community Leaders Worry About Growing Power

Community Leaders Worry About Growing Power

Financial troubles point to uncertain future for Will Allen’s famed urban farming organization.

Friday Photos: The New Brewery
The New Brewery

Historic brewery finds new life as urban neighborhood.

Op Ed: Law Stacks Constitutional Convention
Law Stacks Constitutional Convention

Wisconsin 28th state to approve convention; 7 of 9 state delegates would be Republican.

Biking: Walker Signs Vulnerable User Bill
Walker Signs Vulnerable User Bill

Increases penalties for careless drivers who kill or injure bicyclists, pedestrians.

Theater: Jesus Comes to Milwaukee
Jesus Comes to Milwaukee

Production of Langston Hughes’ gospel song play ‘Black Nativity’ set in city’s Park West neighborhood.

Back in the News: Will Roy Moore Embarrass Kevin Nicholson?
Will Roy Moore Embarrass Kevin Nicholson?

The Republican Senate candidate depends on Moore contributor Richard Uihlein.

Waupun, Taycheedah at 140% of Capacity

Waupun, Taycheedah at 140% of Capacity

Some areas “no longer safe to occupy.” Part 3 of primer on prisons.

Campaign Cash: Bill Repeals Nearly 300 Air Pollution Rules
Bill Repeals Nearly 300 Air Pollution Rules

Backed by WMC, oil, paper and manufacturing companies.

In Public: Northwestern Mutual Plaza Is a Triumph
Northwestern Mutual Plaza Is a Triumph

Gardens and landscaping for NM Tower and Commons create a strikingly urban campus.

Op Ed: What Ryan Won’t Tell You About Tax Plan
What Ryan Won’t Tell You About Tax Plan

I know Paul Ryan well. And I know what Ryan and Trump are really doing with their tax plan.

Classical: Music For the End of Time
Music For the End of Time

Prometheus Trio performs unique work by Messiaen, along with a Beethoven trio.

