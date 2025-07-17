Seafood Restaurant Planned For North Avenue

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For more than six years, Bria Grant has made steady progress on a long-held plan to redevelop a two-story building at 2501 W. North Ave. into residential apartments, a headquarters for her nonprofit, UniteWI, and a restaurant.

With the first two phases complete, she’s now turning her focus to the third: Fishbone Seafood Restaurant, which is set to open in the coming months.

The restaurant, part of a California-based chain, would occupy 2,281 square feet on the building’s first floor, specializing in fish dishes and New Orleans-style cuisine, Grant told Licenses Committee members in June.

Sample menu items include red snapper, cajun catfish filet, salmon and po’boy sandwiches, along with sides like collard greens, coleslaw and macaroni salad. With plans to open at 7 a.m., the Milwaukee restaurant is also expected to serve breakfast.

Grant, whose background is in the nonprofit and real estate sectors, has also worked as a business consultant, according to a license application. She’s partnering with industry veteran Artaynia Westfall for the venture.

In addition to all-day food service, Fishbone plans to offer alcoholic beverages and entertainment such as DJs and live music.

The restaurant has changed direction several times since its initial proposal, shifting from wood-fired pizza to a Jamaican-inspired concept.

Grant told committee members her ultimate decision was driven by Fishbone’s status as a franchise, noting that the standardized menu and operations would best support a specialized training program to prepare staff for future employment in hospitality.

The broader project first materialized in 2017, when Grant was a student in the Associates in Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) program. She secured an exclusive right to negotiate for the city-owned, tax-foreclosed property in 2019. At the time, the century-old building was slated for demolition.

In 2021, the council approved a $1,500 sale agreement for the 5,144-square-foot building and an adjacent 4,720-square-foot vacant lot to the west, according to Urban Milwaukee’s previous reporting.

Grant then renovated the building in partnership with Emem Group, a project estimated — in 2021 — at $750,000.

It now features two residential units reserved for pregnant people and single mothers, along with offices for UniteWI. Grant is founder and executive director of the nonprofit, formed in 2016 with the mission to coordinate community health workers to provide at-risk populations with a wide range of services.

The Milwaukee Common Council approved licenses for Fishbone earlier this summer, with several members praising her efforts.

“Thank you so much for your investment in the city,” said Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr., calling the project “a fine example of what we’ve been pushing in the city.”

Dameon Ellzey, speaking on behalf of area Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, also shared support. “This is going in the right direction,” he said, pointing to a wave of additional developments lifting the surrounding neighborhood.”

Once open, Fishbone’s proposed hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Until then, The Juice Kitchen is temporarily popping up in the space.

2019 Photos

