Transportation
MCTS Budget Deficit Bigger Than Previously Reported
Planned service cuts will only get the deficit to $10.9 million.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Transportation
-
PurpleLine Bus Route Getting $21 Million UpgradeJul 16th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
MCTS Hires Outsider As New LeaderJul 15th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Feds Announce Vague Road Safety ProgramJul 15th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer