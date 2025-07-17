Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s summertime events are in full swing as both new and old festivals pop up. Riverwest is hosting the first-ever Blueberry Fest, a block party featuring live music, vendors and fresh blueberry treats. Bastille Days will bring the 43-foot Eiffel Tower replica back to Cathedral Square Park, and the WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show will bring the noise and the aerobatics to Bradford Beach.

July 17-20: Bastille Days

One of the nation’s largest French-themed celebrations is once again taking over Cathedral Square Park. The festival, which is celebrating its 41st year, will bring traditional French music, art, food, traditions and more to Milwaukee. Take a selfie in front of the 43-foot Eiffel Tower replica and spectate or participate in the Storm the Bastille 5K run/walk – a commemoration of the storming of the 18th-century French prison that ignited the French Revolution. Bastille Days is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

July 18-19: Summer Gallery Night MKE

Milwaukee’s bars, restaurants and shops will transform into mini art galleries for the weekend as part of Summer Gallery Night MKE. Discover your new favorite local artist or musical group while enjoying some of the best food the city has to offer and shop in some unique pop-up boutiques. Participating businesses are located throughout the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and Downtown. For an interactive map that displays participating businesses, visit the Gallery Night MKE website.

July 18: Music on the Beerline

The Riverworks Development Corporation is once again hosting its free outdoor music series, Music on the Beerline, at the Beerline Plaza that connects the Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods. This month’s performance features Urban Empress and the Urbanites and will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Guests can also enjoy food from various food trucks and shop from a curated lineup of vendors.

July 19: Riverwest Blueberry Fest

Riverwest businesses have teamed up to host the first-ever Riverwest Blueberry Fest – a community block party featuring live music, local vendors and DIY crafts and activities. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 800 block of E. Chambers will be closed off and over 45 vendors will set up shop. Guests can enjoy live music from four local artists and enjoy a variety of blueberry treats, such as a blueberry pancake breakfast and blueberry lemonade courtesy of Seven Swans Creperie.

July 19-20: WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show

Don’t be alarmed – those loud noises you’ll be hearing overhead this weekend are from the annual Air & Water Show courtesy of WaterStone Bank. Groups such as the Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor demonstration team will show off their aerobatic skills above McKinley Park and Bradford Beach. Guests can also enjoy demonstrations from the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Team and the Remax Skydiving Team. There will also be a lineup of local food such as Atwood Hwy BBQ Company and BelAir Cantina. The show begins at 8 a.m. and ticket prices range depending on seating. Visit the WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show website for more details.

July 20: Milwaukee Armenian Fest

The roots of the Milwaukee Armenian Fest go back to the 1930s, when Milwaukee’s Armenian communities would gather every summer for a picnic. That tradition has grown and is known today as Milwaukee Armenian Fest, held at the St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church. Guests can enjoy a variety of traditional Armenian food, including chicken and beef kebab, cheese and spinach borek, lahmajoun and more. Enjoy Armenian wine while browsing a lineup of cultural booths selling books and more. Milwaukee Armenian Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the festival’s website.