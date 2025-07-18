Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A fundraiser for Milwaukee County Parks has proven so successful the organizers are upping the ante.

“Cheers to our Parks” launched in April 2024 as a partnership between the county parks department, the Milwaukee Parks Foundation and Molson Coors. The goal was to raise $500,000 over the next two years. They raised it in six months.

‘That’s something that we should all be proud of,” said County Executive David Crowley at South Shore Park beer garden Thursday.

He was there to announce a second round for “Cheers to our Parks.” This time, they’re trying to make it more of a challenge for Milwaukee’s many generous, park-loving residents. They’re trying to raise an additional $750,000 to bring the total to $1.25 million.

“So we are here today because we want to keep this momentum going,” Crowley said. “And so, on the heels of a hugely successful 2024 fundraising campaign, we’re raising the bar with a new fundraising goal so we can continue to invest in our parks for generations to come.”

Alison Hanrahan, Molson Coors community affairs manager, said the speed of the first round of fundraising is a “testament to our community’s commitment to our parks.”

When the fundraiser launched in 2024, Molson Coors guaranteed $250,000 in matching funds. This time, The Helmerich Trust has guaranteed a $100,000 against the first $100,000 raised by the parks foundation. Donations to the campaign can be on the parks foundation website.

The money is used to fund improvements and amenities across the parks system. “This is what community led progress looks like,” said Guy Smith, executive director of Milwaukee County Parks.

Already, the funds have been used to clean up trails, plant trees and pay for new bleachers at a basketball court, said Rebecca Stoner, executive director of the Milwaukee Parks Foundation. “So please join us today in making a lasting impact on our parks.”

The Milwaukee Parks Foundation was created in 2019 to fundraise and accept donations for the parks system.

The parks system does not have a dedicated source of funding, and decades of county financial challenges have shrunk the department’s annual budget. In response, the department has gotten creative, growing revenue-generating services, like beer gardens, and working with the private sector to collect donations.

“Every donation matters, whether large or small, each gift helps preserve and enhance Milwaukee’s emerald jewels for all to enjoy,” Smith said.

