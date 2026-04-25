Urban Milwaukee

Showing Up When Others Don’t

What being an Urban Milwaukee member pays for.

By - Apr 25th, 2026 05:05 pm
Jeramey Jannene is the only reporter in the room at a April 30, 2025 Public Works Committee meeting. Image from City of Milwaukee City Channel, City Clerk's Office.

Jeramey Jannene is the only reporter in the room at an April 30, 2025 Public Works Committee meeting. Image from City of Milwaukee City Channel, City Clerk’s Office.

Many public meetings receive little to no media attention.

Committee meetings. Zoning hearings. Agency board meetings. Licensing reviews. These gatherings shape neighborhoods and influence city policy, yet they can happen with only a handful of observers present.

Local journalism fills that gap.

There are often times when our reporters are the only media representatives in the room. We ensure the discussion is documented, the full story is told and the context is explained.

Without coverage, important decisions can pass largely unnoticed. With coverage, residents have the information they need to understand what happened and why.

Membership ensures that someone is there.

Showing up is the foundation of journalism. It’s not glamorous. It’s not flashy. But it’s essential.

Your support keeps the chair filled and the notebook open.

Become a member today

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

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Comments

  1. steenwyr says:
    April 25, 2026 at 7:46 pm

    I’m a paying member. What happened with the security of the Lakeshore State Park Access Road?

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