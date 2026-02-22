The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Intersection: The Bermuda Triangle of Milwaukee’s Northwest Side

1. Intersection: The Bermuda Triangle of Milwaukee’s Northwest Side

Intersection of 51st St., Capitol and Fond du Lac is a nightmare. Can it be fixed?

Feb 19th, 2026 by John O’Neill

Back in the News: Uihleins Shuttled In Workers From Mexico

2. Back in the News: Uihleins Shuttled In Workers From Mexico

Billionaires supported Trump’s anti-immigration stance while using Mexican workers.

Feb 16th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

MKE County: Parks Starting Demolition of Pools, Buildings This Year

3. MKE County: Parks Starting Demolition of Pools, Buildings This Year

Parks will bulldoze assets it can’t afford to maintain.

Feb 20th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

K-12 Education: Cassellius Wants to Restructure MPS

4. K-12 Education: Cassellius Wants to Restructure MPS

To close middle schools and have two levels: preschool to grade 6; and 7-12.

Feb 15th, 2026 by Terry Falk

Marquette Accused of Pushing Lower-Income Families Toward Risky Loans

5. Marquette Accused of Pushing Lower-Income Families Toward Risky Loans

MU among 41 colleges named in national report on schools favoring wealthier families.

Feb 16th, 2026 by Corrinne Hess

Mexican Restaurant Opens Near Downtown

6. Mexican Restaurant Opens Near Downtown

Allende Cocina Mexicana will end its first week with Valentine’s Day service.

Feb 13th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Jazz-Focused Cafe Closing

7. Jazz-Focused Cafe Closing

Sam’s Place Jazz Cafe is closing. And Sam will be gone fishing.

Feb 18th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Dining: Lupi & Iris Was a Special Experience

8. Dining: Lupi & Iris Was a Special Experience

The lunch is affordable and the food? Wow.

Feb 14th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Now Serving: Amilinda Unveils a Sandwich Hour

9. Now Serving: Amilinda Unveils a Sandwich Hour

Plus: Fixture Pizza closes, Chettinadu House opens in Bay View and who’s the new Simple Soyman?

Feb 15th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: County Paying $890,950 to Consultant in Health Care Scandal

10. MKE County: County Paying $890,950 to Consultant in Health Care Scandal

Yet the consultant blew off board meeting discussing the contract screwup.

Feb 18th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee’s Summerfest Reveals 2026 Lineup

1. Milwaukee’s Summerfest Reveals 2026 Lineup

Garth Brooks, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Megan Moroney, Don Toliver, Jelly Roll, Carín León, Muse, Cody Johnson, Alex Warren, and Others for Three Weekend Festival

Feb 19th, 2026 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Election Day Reminders for February 17, 2026

2. Election Day Reminders for February 17, 2026

 

Feb 16th, 2026 by Wisconsin Elections Commission

Mayor’s Year of Housing: City of Milwaukee Launches Next Phase of Public Artist in Residence Program With Milwaukee Fire Department to Address Safe Housing

3. Mayor’s Year of Housing: City of Milwaukee Launches Next Phase of Public Artist in Residence Program With Milwaukee Fire Department to Address Safe Housing

Request for Proposals for PAIR artist services, Request for Qualifications to fill PAIR Liaison position due March 16, 2026

Feb 16th, 2026 by City of Milwaukee Arts Board

2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded

4. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded

Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle

Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden

Supervisor Martinez, Joined by Coalition of County Supervisors, Calls on Rogers Behavioral Health to Reverse Retaliatory Firings, Respect Worker Rights

5. Supervisor Martinez, Joined by Coalition of County Supervisors, Calls on Rogers Behavioral Health to Reverse Retaliatory Firings, Respect Worker Rights

 

Feb 17th, 2026 by Sup. Juan Miguel Martinez

Milwaukee Police Shoot Armed Suspect After High-Speed Chase; Investigation Underway

6. Milwaukee Police Shoot Armed Suspect After High-Speed Chase; Investigation Underway

 

Feb 18th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

Gov. Evers Sends Letter to the Trump Administration, Urging the President to Support American Producers and Ranchers, Back Off Plans to Import Beef from Argentina…Again

7. Gov. Evers Sends Letter to the Trump Administration, Urging the President to Support American Producers and Ranchers, Back Off Plans to Import Beef from Argentina…Again

 

Feb 19th, 2026 by Gov. Tony Evers

Upaf Names 2026 Community Campaign Co-Chairs as Arts Engagement Grows Regionally

8. Upaf Names 2026 Community Campaign Co-Chairs as Arts Engagement Grows Regionally

 

Feb 17th, 2026 by United Performing Arts Fund

CBRE Arranges Sale of 144-Unit Sunset Ridge in Milwaukee

9. CBRE Arranges Sale of 144-Unit Sunset Ridge in Milwaukee

 

Feb 17th, 2026 by CBRE

Statement on the Passing of Akuwa Dantzler

10. Statement on the Passing of Akuwa Dantzler

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs February 17, 2026

Feb 17th, 2026 by Ald. Milele Coggs

