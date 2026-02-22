The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Intersection: The Bermuda Triangle of Milwaukee’s Northwest Side
Intersection of 51st St., Capitol and Fond du Lac is a nightmare. Can it be fixed?
Feb 19th, 2026 by John O’Neill
2. Back in the News: Uihleins Shuttled In Workers From Mexico
Billionaires supported Trump’s anti-immigration stance while using Mexican workers.
Feb 16th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
3. MKE County: Parks Starting Demolition of Pools, Buildings This Year
Parks will bulldoze assets it can’t afford to maintain.
Feb 20th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
4. K-12 Education: Cassellius Wants to Restructure MPS
To close middle schools and have two levels: preschool to grade 6; and 7-12.
Feb 15th, 2026 by Terry Falk
5. Marquette Accused of Pushing Lower-Income Families Toward Risky Loans
MU among 41 colleges named in national report on schools favoring wealthier families.
Feb 16th, 2026 by Corrinne Hess
6. Mexican Restaurant Opens Near Downtown
Allende Cocina Mexicana will end its first week with Valentine’s Day service.
Feb 13th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
7. Jazz-Focused Cafe Closing
Sam’s Place Jazz Cafe is closing. And Sam will be gone fishing.
Feb 18th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
8. Dining: Lupi & Iris Was a Special Experience
The lunch is affordable and the food? Wow.
Feb 14th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
9. Now Serving: Amilinda Unveils a Sandwich Hour
Plus: Fixture Pizza closes, Chettinadu House opens in Bay View and who’s the new Simple Soyman?
Feb 15th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
10. MKE County: County Paying $890,950 to Consultant in Health Care Scandal
Yet the consultant blew off board meeting discussing the contract screwup.
Feb 18th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee’s Summerfest Reveals 2026 Lineup
Garth Brooks, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Megan Moroney, Don Toliver, Jelly Roll, Carín León, Muse, Cody Johnson, Alex Warren, and Others for Three Weekend Festival
Feb 19th, 2026 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
2. Election Day Reminders for February 17, 2026
Feb 16th, 2026 by Wisconsin Elections Commission
3. Mayor’s Year of Housing: City of Milwaukee Launches Next Phase of Public Artist in Residence Program With Milwaukee Fire Department to Address Safe Housing
Request for Proposals for PAIR artist services, Request for Qualifications to fill PAIR Liaison position due March 16, 2026
Feb 16th, 2026 by City of Milwaukee Arts Board
4. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded
Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle
Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden
9. CBRE Arranges Sale of 144-Unit Sunset Ridge in Milwaukee
Feb 17th, 2026 by CBRE
10. Statement on the Passing of Akuwa Dantzler
Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs February 17, 2026
Feb 17th, 2026 by Ald. Milele Coggs
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 15th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 8th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 1st, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee