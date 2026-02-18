Jazz-Focused Cafe Closing

Sam's Place Jazz Cafe is closing. And Sam will be gone fishing.

Sam’s Place Jazz Cafe is winding down operations at 3338 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., with plans to host its final service Friday, Feb. 20.

The jazz-focused coffeehouse is led by Sam Belton, who counts business ownership among his many descriptors, along with pastor, musician, barista and educator.

Belton cited economic challenges in his decision to close the cafe, which has offered locally roasted coffee from his own Abyssinia Coffee Roasters, along with brunch and live jazz music, for nearly five years in the Harambee neighborhood.

In an online post, Belton shared several paragraphs reflecting on the closure — though the message could have been summed up in two words: gone fishing. With his newfound free time, Belton plans to travel across Africa spreading the gospel, take part in regional gigs and enjoy “peace on the water with a fishing line in hand.”

Sam’s Place occupied part of a two-story building that Bader Philanthropies redeveloped in 2019. The firm, headquartered next door, expanded the structure with a 3,000-square-foot addition and invested in attracting and retaining new tenants, including Belton’s business, which opened in 2021.

“Bader Philanthropies moved to Harambee in 2018 to connect with human beings and to enrich how the foundation sees its work,” Dan Bader, president and CEO of Bader Philanthropies, said in a statement. “Sam’s Place enabled people from around Milwaukee to engage in meaningful dialogue and imagine what is possible for our community.”

Belton thanked Bader for their investment, which he said represents a broader belief in the neighborhood and its residents. “We are thankful for their commitment and for standing with us as we grew a space where everyone belongs.”

The cafe also shared gratitude for its patrons, staff, partners and supporters, noting their encouragement helped sustain the business “through both prosperous and challenging seasons.”

Belton, a retired Milwaukee Public Schools teacher, previously owned City.Net Jazz Café, which had four different locations across the city, including spots at 306 E. Wisconsin Ave. and Milwaukee County Courthouse.

“While this chapter is coming to a close, what we built together will always live on in the relationships formed with neighbors, the memories shared with patrons and the community we were honored to serve,” Belton said in a statement. “We remain hopeful about what’s next and grateful for the journey.”

During its final week, Sam’s Place will open Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A special Black history soul food lunch will be served Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community members are invited to visit Sam’s Place during its final days of operation and can continue to follow Belton’s next steps through the business’s website.

