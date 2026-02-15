The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Dining: Axolotl Café Is a Mexican Star
New Bay View restaurant offers inspired versions of standard fare.
Feb 8th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
2. Cudahy Bakery Abruptly Closes
Vegan wholesale bakery East Side Ovens has shuttered its Cudahy location indefinitely.
Feb 10th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
3. A New Chapter For The Simple Soyman
Former Beans & Barley co-owner taking over longstanding tofu company.
Feb 11th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
4. Mexican Restaurant Opens Near Downtown
Allende Cocina Mexicana will end its first week with Valentine’s Day service.
Feb 13th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
5. Milwaukee Will Receive Millions More From Little-Known State Program
Including a surprise catch-up payment. New WPF report details changes.
Feb 9th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Mexican Restaurant Proposed For Key East Side Corner
Restaurant industry veteran plans new sit-down restaurant in former Triple Taproom.
Feb 12th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
7. Twin Cities ICE Efforts Move Into Wisconsin
Is local police department in western Wisconsin working with ICE agents?
Feb 9th, 2026 by Henry Redman
8. Back in The News: Art Museum Director’s Salary Rose to $589,000
An average raise of $60,000 per year even as museum’s performance declined.
Feb 12th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
9. Council Announces ‘ICE Out Milwaukee’ Plan
Seeking to use ‘every single city resource’ to oppose possible ICE surge in Milwaukee.
Feb 11th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
10. MPS Faces $46 Million Budget Deficit
Superintendent Cassellius proposes a list of mid-year cuts.
Feb 10th, 2026 by Corrinne Hess
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. WisGOP Response to the Passing of the Save Act
Feb 11th, 2026 by Republican Party of Wisconsin
3. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded
Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle
Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden
9. Updated Milwaukee Brewers 40-Man and Spring Training Rosters
Feb 9th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers
10. Jacqueline Hrovat Named President of Mallery s.c.
Feb 9th, 2026 by Mallery s.c.
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 8th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 1st, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJan 25th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee