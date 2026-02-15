Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Feb 15th, 2026 07:00 am

1. Dining: Axolotl Café Is a Mexican Star

New Bay View restaurant offers inspired versions of standard fare.

Feb 8th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

2. Cudahy Bakery Abruptly Closes

Vegan wholesale bakery East Side Ovens has shuttered its Cudahy location indefinitely.

Feb 10th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

3. A New Chapter For The Simple Soyman

Former Beans & Barley co-owner taking over longstanding tofu company.

Feb 11th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

4. Mexican Restaurant Opens Near Downtown

Allende Cocina Mexicana will end its first week with Valentine’s Day service.

Feb 13th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

5. Milwaukee Will Receive Millions More From Little-Known State Program

Including a surprise catch-up payment. New WPF report details changes.

Feb 9th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Mexican Restaurant Proposed For Key East Side Corner

Restaurant industry veteran plans new sit-down restaurant in former Triple Taproom.

Feb 12th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

7. Twin Cities ICE Efforts Move Into Wisconsin

Is local police department in western Wisconsin working with ICE agents?

Feb 9th, 2026 by Henry Redman

8. Back in The News: Art Museum Director’s Salary Rose to $589,000

An average raise of $60,000 per year even as museum’s performance declined.

Feb 12th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

9. Council Announces ‘ICE Out Milwaukee’ Plan

Seeking to use ‘every single city resource’ to oppose possible ICE surge in Milwaukee.

Feb 11th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

10. MPS Faces $46 Million Budget Deficit

Superintendent Cassellius proposes a list of mid-year cuts.

Feb 10th, 2026 by Corrinne Hess

1. WisGOP Response to the Passing of the Save Act

 

Feb 11th, 2026 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

2. Senators Baldwin, Britt Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Crack Down on Trade Cheats and Strengthen American Manufacturing

 

Feb 10th, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

3. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded

Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle

Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden

4. Milwaukee LGBT Community Center Announces Historic Relocation and Launch of Special Relocation Campaign

 

Feb 9th, 2026 by Milwaukee LGBT Community Center

5. From Prison to MBA to Governor’s Pardon to Public Office: District 7 Candidate Stacy Smiter Launches Issue-Focused Campaign

 

Feb 9th, 2026 by Stacy Smiter

6. Rep. Fitzgerald Introduces Legislation to Authorize Wisconsin Memorials at National Battlefields

 

Feb 11th, 2026 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

7. Common Council to Recognize Reuben Harpole, Peter Feigin during Tomorrow’s Meeting

 

Feb 9th, 2026 by Common Council President Jose Perez

8. Rep. Fitzgeralds Law-Enforcement Innovate to De-Escalate Act Passes House

 

Feb 12th, 2026 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

9. Updated Milwaukee Brewers 40-Man and Spring Training Rosters

 

Feb 9th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers

10. Jacqueline Hrovat Named President of Mallery s.c.

 

Feb 9th, 2026 by Mallery s.c.

