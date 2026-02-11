Council Announces ‘ICE Out Milwaukee’ Plan

Seeking to use 'every single city resource' to oppose possible ICE surge in Milwaukee.

Members of the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday announced a package of legislation aimed at protecting residents amid concerns about potential immigration-enforcement activity in the city.

The package, titled ICE Out Milwaukee, includes a resolution barring federal agents from city property, a proposal requiring law enforcement officers to be unmasked and to display identification while interacting with the public, and an ordinance to create a new city department, the Office of New Milwaukeeans, to support immigrants.

Sponsors said the legislation is meant to “protect public safety, ensure transparency and accountability, uphold constitutional rights and strengthen Milwaukee’s long-term population and economic growth.”

“We can’t do everything — we know we’re not the federal government,” said Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic. “But our people are asking us to use every single city resource and tool that we have, to do what we can.”

The legislation was formally introduced during a recent council meeting and will now move through the city process. Each item will be drafted, assigned a file number, legally reviewed and discussed by the appropriate committee — likely during this three-week council cycle, Dimitrijevic said. Public comment is welcomed.

In the coming weeks, the Steering and Rules Committee will consider a resolution from Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa that would prohibit federal law enforcement agencies from using city property for immigration enforcement activities.

“It is my duty to serve and protect my constituents, no matter their status,” said Zamarripa, who represents a district with a Latino supermajority. “We will not stand idly by and allow people to become abused at the hands of untrained federal agents.”

Another resolution sponsored by Alders Milele A. Coggs, Alex Brower, José G. Pérez, Sharlen P. Moore, Robert Bauman and Russell W. Stamper II. calls for the city to consider strategies in response to “militaristic actions undertaken by the federal government.” An ordinance from Dimitrijevic to establish an office of immigrant affairs offering resources, child and family support and connections for new residents is before the Community & Economic Development Committee.

“We are going to double down in the City of Milwaukee and invest in growing our population, which will have a direct impact on our economic activity and make this city stronger and more welcoming to everybody,” Dimitrijevic said, noting there is still more legislation to come. “This is not the end — it’s actually just the beginning of our action in standing up for the City of Milwaukee.”

Dimitrijevic and other speakers stood at the dais in the council chamber at City Hall surrounded by community members holding “ICE Out” signs. Many city officials wore matching “ICE Out” buttons.

“We are united that ICE is not welcome here,” Brower said, prompting applause from the crowd. He added that parts of the legislative package focus on protecting constitutional freedoms, particularly for residents who choose to protest.

“We have communities that are scared, but there are also communities that are angry,” Brower said. “The East Side and other parts of the city are ready to take action, to protest, and we are demanding that their rights be protected when they do so.”

Emilio De Torre, executive director of the Milwaukee Turners, praised the package, saying it works to protect city resources from exploitation. He also urged residents to support neighbors, contact elected officials and join mutual aid and legal observation trainings.

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, speaking on behalf of Voces de la Frontera, said the organization has intensified immigrant-support efforts over the past year. The group operates a statewide hotline for ICE verification and recently launched a rapid-response program.

“I think what’s important about today is that it sends a strong message to our community that we have your back, that we are not bowing our heads to authoritarianism, that we’re standing up for our community, for our family, and that everyone is welcome,” Neumann-Ortiz said.

Alders Larresa Taylor and Peter Burgelis also took part in the announcement. Milwaukee Police Association President Alexander Ayala sat in the gallery.

Common Council President Pérez said city leaders will continue pressuring local, state and federal representatives to prevent an immigration enforcement surge in Milwaukee and encouraged residents to take immediate action. “We have to build our communication systems and networks now. We can’t wait until we’re under siege.”

Asked about the legality and implementation of the proposals, Dimitrijevic said the city is exploring all available options.

“While there’s inaction federally, we are acting locally,” she said. “This is about setting forth a policy for how we handle things in our community.”

Photos

