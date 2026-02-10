Cudahy Bakery Abruptly Closes

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Cudahy-based East Side Ovens closed indefinitely in late January, bringing a sudden end to more than 30 years in operation.

The vegan specialty bakery was primarily focused on wholesale business, partnering with cafes, restaurants and stores such as Outpost Natural Foods and Woodman’s Markets to serve the Milwaukee and Madison metropolitan areas. East Side Ovens also sold items at local farmers markets, online and directly from its suburban storefront.

The news, announced on social media, came a day after Waukesha County cited East Side Ovens Inc. for operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance and for non-registration, according to court records.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for March 4.

“We will inform our loyal customers of any additional updates in this process,” the bakery wrote in a Facebook post. “We hope you and your families have wonderful memories of us and our products have added to your family gatherings and happiness throughout the years. You have surely added to ours. We love and appreciate you all.”

Founders Steve Luedtke and Frances Smith launched East Side Ovens in 1994 after purchasing the longstanding Vann’s Pastry Shop on N. Murray Ave.

Doug and Amanda Maierhafer took over the business in 2006, converting the butter-and-egg-heavy operation into a vegan one — no dairy, gelatin or honey allowed. They later relocated the bakery from Milwaukee’s East Side to 5430 S. Packard Ave. in Cudahy, where it remained until its closure.

Dozens of commenters flocked to the East Side Ovens Facebook page in the wake of the announcement to recount memories and share appreciation for their favorite products, with standouts including fruit dumplings, pot pies and cookies.

Several followers also credited the business with pioneering commercial vegan baking in the Milwaukee area.

Amanda Maierhafer did not respond to multiple requests for comment by the time of publication.

Another Cudahy business, Jen’s Sweet Treats, announced its imminent closure on Feb. 7 as owner Jennifer Clark prepares to move out-of-state with her family. The bakery will continue through May 31.

After the move, Clark plans to open a small cottage bakery out of her new home, she wrote in an online post. “If you’re ever in the area, make sure you look us up!”

