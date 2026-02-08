Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Feb 8th, 2026 07:00 am

Property Owner Losing Historic Preservation Battle

1. Property Owner Losing Historic Preservation Battle

Scott Lurie can’t convince the city his East Side properties aren’t historic.

Feb 3rd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Last Call For Historic Building Once Owned by Uihelin Family

2. Last Call For Historic Building Once Owned by Uihelin Family

Prominent architect designed 1889 Romanesque Revival building.

Feb 2nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

CEO Investigated For Alleged Inappropriate Touch of Milwaukee Official

3. CEO Investigated For Alleged Inappropriate Touch of Milwaukee Official

Marty Brooks is alleged to have inappropriately touched another prominent Milwaukee official.

Jan 30th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Court Rules Against Public’s Access to Beach Along Lake Michigan

4. Court Rules Against Public’s Access to Beach Along Lake Michigan

Paul Florsheim got a $313 trespassing citation. Shorewood judge’s ruling will be appealed.

Jan 31st, 2026 by Evan Casey

Plenty of Horne: Milwaukee Man Cited 393 Times in Epstein Files

5. Plenty of Horne: Milwaukee Man Cited 393 Times in Epstein Files

Versatile businessman Peter Mahler helped Jeffrey Epstein find ‘assistants.’

Feb 4th, 2026 by Michael Horne

Fixture Pizza is Closed Indefinitely

6. Fixture Pizza is Closed Indefinitely

Company connected to pizzeria has more than $100,000 in unpaid taxes, owner incarcerated.

Feb 6th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Supervisors Tentatively Approve Suspicious Health Contract

7. MKE County: Supervisors Tentatively Approve Suspicious Health Contract

Crowley administration pushes approval though not sure of financial details and employee who oversaw contract was fired.

Feb 2nd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

MKE County: Who Screwed Up the County Health Care Contract?

8. MKE County: Who Screwed Up the County Health Care Contract?

Lots of blame on the county employee who was fired. But there’s more to the story.

Feb 5th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Bar Exam: The Deep Groove Hums of History

9. Bar Exam: The Deep Groove Hums of History

1875 building, oldest on Brady St., lovingly restored as cafe, bar and listening lounge.

Feb 2nd, 2026 by Michael Horne

MKE County: Historic-Property Entrepreneur Wins Trimborn Farm Contract

10. MKE County: Historic-Property Entrepreneur Wins Trimborn Farm Contract

Deal will save 19th century farm and buildings, cut costs for county.

Feb 3rd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Tom Tiffany Calls on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin to Return Millions in Donations From Epstein-Island Visitor Reid Hoffman

1. Tom Tiffany Calls on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin to Return Millions in Donations From Epstein-Island Visitor Reid Hoffman

 

Feb 2nd, 2026 by Tom Tiffany

New Leadership at Bread of Healing Clinic

2. New Leadership at Bread of Healing Clinic

Community Invited to Meet New Executive Director of Bread of Healing Clinic and Convene on Health Care Access

Jan 31st, 2026 by Press Release

Tom Tiffany Calls on New Richmond School District to Reverse Policy Allowing Male Students to Use Girls’Bathrooms

3. Tom Tiffany Calls on New Richmond School District to Reverse Policy Allowing Male Students to Use Girls’Bathrooms

 

Feb 3rd, 2026 by Tom Tiffany

All 14 of Pocan’s Earmarks Now Signed Into Law

4. All 14 of Pocan’s Earmarks Now Signed Into Law

 

Feb 4th, 2026 by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

Live Nation Expansion Could Erase 117-Year-Old Historic Milwaukee Venue, NIVA Pushes Back

5. Live Nation Expansion Could Erase 117-Year-Old Historic Milwaukee Venue, NIVA Pushes Back

Live Nation Expansion Spurs Proposal to Demolish Independent Venue NIVA Warns Live Nation’s Taxpayer-Backed “Cultural Infrastructure” Is Actually Community and Cultural Extraction

Feb 2nd, 2026 by Press Release

Overnight Email From Supervisor Steve F. Taylor Criticizes County Healthcare Contract Process

6. Overnight Email From Supervisor Steve F. Taylor Criticizes County Healthcare Contract Process

 

Feb 6th, 2026 by Sup. Steve F. Taylor

New Show Announcement Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert

7. New Show Announcement Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Feb 2nd, 2026 by Marcus Performing Arts Center

Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski Announces Historic $73.5 Million Common School Fund Distribution for Wisconsin Public Schools

8. Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski Announces Historic $73.5 Million Common School Fund Distribution for Wisconsin Public Schools

 

Feb 4th, 2026 by Sarah Godlewski

County Executive David Crowley Statement on Healthcare Contract

9. County Executive David Crowley Statement on Healthcare Contract

 

Feb 2nd, 2026 by David Crowley

Baldwin Secures Over $32 Million in Direct Support for 26 Projects in Southeast Wisconsin in Government Funding Bill

10. Baldwin Secures Over $32 Million in Direct Support for 26 Projects in Southeast Wisconsin in Government Funding Bill

Baldwin stops Trump’s cuts to public education, cancer research, and opioid and addiction services

Feb 3rd, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Categories: Most Popular

