The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Property Owner Losing Historic Preservation Battle
Scott Lurie can’t convince the city his East Side properties aren’t historic.
Feb 3rd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Last Call For Historic Building Once Owned by Uihelin Family
Prominent architect designed 1889 Romanesque Revival building.
Feb 2nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
3. CEO Investigated For Alleged Inappropriate Touch of Milwaukee Official
Marty Brooks is alleged to have inappropriately touched another prominent Milwaukee official.
Jan 30th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Court Rules Against Public’s Access to Beach Along Lake Michigan
Paul Florsheim got a $313 trespassing citation. Shorewood judge’s ruling will be appealed.
Jan 31st, 2026 by Evan Casey
5. Plenty of Horne: Milwaukee Man Cited 393 Times in Epstein Files
Versatile businessman Peter Mahler helped Jeffrey Epstein find ‘assistants.’
Feb 4th, 2026 by Michael Horne
6. Fixture Pizza is Closed Indefinitely
Company connected to pizzeria has more than $100,000 in unpaid taxes, owner incarcerated.
Feb 6th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
7. MKE County: Supervisors Tentatively Approve Suspicious Health Contract
Crowley administration pushes approval though not sure of financial details and employee who oversaw contract was fired.
Feb 2nd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
8. MKE County: Who Screwed Up the County Health Care Contract?
Lots of blame on the county employee who was fired. But there’s more to the story.
Feb 5th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
9. Bar Exam: The Deep Groove Hums of History
1875 building, oldest on Brady St., lovingly restored as cafe, bar and listening lounge.
Feb 2nd, 2026 by Michael Horne
10. MKE County: Historic-Property Entrepreneur Wins Trimborn Farm Contract
Deal will save 19th century farm and buildings, cut costs for county.
Feb 3rd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
2. New Leadership at Bread of Healing Clinic
Community Invited to Meet New Executive Director of Bread of Healing Clinic and Convene on Health Care Access
Jan 31st, 2026 by Press Release
4. All 14 of Pocan’s Earmarks Now Signed Into Law
Feb 4th, 2026 by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan
5. Live Nation Expansion Could Erase 117-Year-Old Historic Milwaukee Venue, NIVA Pushes Back
Live Nation Expansion Spurs Proposal to Demolish Independent Venue NIVA Warns Live Nation’s Taxpayer-Backed “Cultural Infrastructure” Is Actually Community and Cultural Extraction
Feb 2nd, 2026 by Press Release
7. New Show Announcement Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Feb 2nd, 2026 by Marcus Performing Arts Center
9. County Executive David Crowley Statement on Healthcare Contract
Feb 2nd, 2026 by David Crowley
10. Baldwin Secures Over $32 Million in Direct Support for 26 Projects in Southeast Wisconsin in Government Funding Bill
Baldwin stops Trump’s cuts to public education, cancer research, and opioid and addiction services
Feb 3rd, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
