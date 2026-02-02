Jeramey Jannene

This content is only for membersLast Call For Historic Building Once Owned by Uihelin Family

Prominent architect designed 1889 Romanesque Revival building. City sets date to raze it.

By - Feb 2nd, 2026 03:33 pm

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.

Sample Map

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.