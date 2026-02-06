Sophie Bolich

Fixture Pizza is Closed Indefinitely

Company connected to pizzeria has more than $100,000 in unpaid taxes, owner incarcerated.

By - Feb 6th, 2026 03:47 pm
Fixture Pizza Pub, 625 S. 2nd St. Photo by Dave Reid.

Fixture Pizza Pub, 625 S. 2nd St. Photo by Dave Reid.

Fixture Pizza Pub, a restaurant and tavern at 623 S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point, is closed until further notice.

The business’s voicemail confirms its closure but does not offer a reason or share a possible reopening date.

Property owner JD Commercial Properties LLC has more than $100,000 in outstanding taxes dating back to 2022, according to the City of Milwaukee treasurer’s office. John “Jake” Taylor, the LLC’s registered agent, is incarcerated in a supervised living facility as a result of driving under the influence, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections website reveals.

Taylor, through similarly named JD Commercial LLC, co-owns the business itself.

Another co-owner, Josh Taylor, did not respond to a request for comment.

Known for its Milwaukee-style pies — defined by cracker-thin crust and square-shaped pieces — Fixture has operated since 2016 in the 1887 building.

Its signature pizzas are named for nearby businesses, including Walker’s Pint, Tin Widow and Great Lakes Distillery, a crowd-favorite topped with extra red sauce, pepperoni and cream cheese dollops. The restaurant also offered customized pies, Italian-inspired appetizers, chicken wings, sandwiches, soup, salad and pastas, alongside a full bar program.

JD Commercial Properties LLC purchased the two-story building, formerly home to dual LGBTQ+ bars Club Boom and The Room, in 2015.

Fixture’s license is set to expire Feb. 10. As of Friday afternoon, no renewal application was on file with the city. A representative of the Milwaukee Licenses Division did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Sample Map

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us