Fixture Pizza is Closed Indefinitely

Company connected to pizzeria has more than $100,000 in unpaid taxes, owner incarcerated.

Fixture Pizza Pub, a restaurant and tavern at 623 S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point, is closed until further notice. The business’s voicemail confirms its closure but does not offer a reason or share a possible reopening date.

Property owner JD Commercial Properties LLC has more than $100,000 in outstanding taxes dating back to 2022, according to the City of Milwaukee treasurer’s office. John “Jake” Taylor, the LLC’s registered agent, is incarcerated in a supervised living facility as a result of driving under the influence, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections website reveals. Taylor, through similarly named JD Commercial LLC, co-owns the business itself. Another co-owner, Josh Taylor, did not respond to a request for comment.

Known for its Milwaukee-style pies — defined by cracker-thin crust and square-shaped pieces — Fixture has operated since 2016 in the 1887 building.

Its signature pizzas are named for nearby businesses, including Walker’s Pint, Tin Widow and Great Lakes Distillery, a crowd-favorite topped with extra red sauce, pepperoni and cream cheese dollops. The restaurant also offered customized pies, Italian-inspired appetizers, chicken wings, sandwiches, soup, salad and pastas, alongside a full bar program.

JD Commercial Properties LLC purchased the two-story building, formerly home to dual LGBTQ+ bars Club Boom and The Room, in 2015.

Fixture’s license is set to expire Feb. 10. As of Friday afternoon, no renewal application was on file with the city. A representative of the Milwaukee Licenses Division did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

