MKE County
Parks Starting Demolition of Pools, Buildings This Year
Parks will bulldoze assets it can't afford to maintain.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
MKE County
-
Milwaukee Democrat Faces Primary ChallengerFeb 20th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Paying $890,950 to Consultant in Health Care ScandalFeb 18th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
-
Sheriff Plans to Acquire Facial Recognition TechnologyFeb 17th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer