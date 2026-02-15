Plus: Fixture Pizza closes, Chettinadu House opens in Bay View and who's the new Simple Soyman?

Inspired by the leisurely, social atmosphere of Lisbon cafes, Amilinda is soon to debut a new evening experience: Portuguese Sandwich Hour.

The happy hour riff will take place Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring three sandwiches, The Bifana, The Prego and The Francesinha, each priced at $23.

Ubiquitous in Portugal, bifana sandwiches typically include thinly sliced pork simmered in garlicky white wine sauce and served on a crusty roll. The prego is similar, but made with steak, while the francesinha is a heartier option filled with an assortment of meats, melted cheese and rich, tomato-based sauce.

The introduction of Sandwich Hour comes months after Amilinda owner Gregory León took his team on an exploratory trip to Portugal, where they cooked, tasted and gathered inspiration for the Milwaukee restaurant, 315 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Starting Feb. 19, sandwiches will be available to order at the bar and chef’s counter only.

Amilinda is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mexican Restaurant Proposed For Key East Side Corner

Indo-Chinese Restaurant Opens in Bay View

Shortly after opening its doors in Bay View, Chettinadu House welcomed a modest lunch crowd, with groups settling into booths across the spacious dining room for korma, biryani and fresh, soft naan. The restaurant, led by Ameen Khan, was warm and fragrant with toasted spices, a contrast to the winter wind outside. Located at 2258 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Chettinadu House specializes in South Indian cuisine, offering popular curries like tikka masala, vindaloo and dal tadka, along with tandoori-grilled meats and seafood, soups and crispy dosa paired with a variety of flavorful dipping sauces. The fusion menu also features Indo-Chinese dishes like fried rice, noodles and gobi manchurian — deep-fried cauliflower fritters flavored with soy sauce, ginger, garlic and chili. A cooler near the kitchen offers fresh juices and lassi, with hot drinks like chai and coffee also available. Khan said his cooking is defined by depth of flavor, the result of high-quality spice blends and small-batch preparations. “Any food you eat here is freshly made,” he told Urban Milwaukee in December.

Cafe Will Join Some of Milwaukee’s Buzz-Worthy Restaurants

A New Chapter For The Simple Soyman

Several months after halting production, Milwaukee tofu maker The Simple Soyman will return this spring with a familiar face at the helm. Jim Neumeyer, former co-owner of Beans & Barley, has purchased the company with plans to carry forward the legacy of founders R Jay Gruenwald and Barbara Gruenwald. “They were my first entrance into tofu,” said Neumeyer, who became acquainted with The Simple Soyman as a 19-year-old employee at Beans & Barley. “I was a very young vegetarian person … just trying out different food around the city, and their tofu seemed to pop up everywhere.” The Gruenwalds launched The Simple Soyman in 1983 and purchased Madison-based Bountiful Bean Soyfoods 10 years later, doubling the company’s size overnight. Throughout their time as owners, the couple remained dedicated to locally sourced, organic ingredients and traditional hand-curdling methods using nigari, a magnesium chloride brine.

Cudahy Bakery Abruptly Closes

Cudahy-based East Side Ovens closed indefinitely in late January, bringing a sudden end to more than 30 years in operation. The vegan specialty bakery was primarily focused on wholesale business, partnering with cafes, restaurants and stores such as Outpost Natural Foods and Woodman’s Markets to serve the Milwaukee and Madison metropolitan areas. East Side Ovens also sold items at local farmers markets, online and directly from its suburban storefront. The news, announced on social media, came a day after Waukesha County cited East Side Ovens Inc. for operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance and for non-registration, according to court records. An initial court appearance is scheduled for March 4.

Controversial Riverwest Tavern On Hold

City Unveils Plan to Curb Grocery Store Closures

City officials gathered Monday morning in the central aisle of Sentry Foods to discuss a series of initiatives aimed at addressing food insecurity, supporting grocers and attracting new retailers to Milwaukee. Fresh food accessibility has seen increased attention at City Hall amid a pattern of grocery store and pharmacy closures, many of which came with little advance notice. In response, representatives from the Milwaukee Common Council, Department of City Development and Milwaukee Health Department are partnering with the mayor’s office to launch a grant program to help grocers cover capital expenses, invest in equipment, meet payroll and manage operating costs in hopes of preventing additional shutdowns. The effort would reallocate about $1 million from the Large Impact Development Fund, or LID, with additional channels for contribution still in talks, said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Axolotl Café Is a Mexican Star

If you think Milwaukee doesn’t need another Mexican restaurant, then you haven’t been to Axolotl Café. This relative newcomer to the south end of Bay View is at the corner of South Kinnickinnic and Rusk avenues and offers inspired Mexican specialties such as the chilaquiles I recently enjoyed on a chilly afternoon. These chilaquiles, made with house-made corn tortilla chips that were dipped in red sauce, came with creamy red salsa that was a little bit sweet and a little bit spicy. I could have made a meal out of those tortilla chips and the salsa, but then there were those perfectly scrambled eggs, local for sure, and black beans — chunky, full of flavor and dotted with mild, salty cotija cheese. There was an avocado garnish and a bolillo roll that could be used to make a mollete with the black beans if you wanted more on your plate. Like the chilaquiles, the Sabor Azteca burger was a masterpiece of flavors. First, the chef combined avocado, thick-sliced bacon, roasted corn, pico de gallo and pepper jack cheese. This spicy, salty, sweet combination was layered on a medium-rare burger that was presented in a buttery, grilled brioche bun. It came with homemade fries — potato wedges that were crisp on the outside, soft on the inside and an upgrade from ordinary fries. Axolotl has the old Milwaukee charm that comes from its location in a building our server Annuchka said is similar to a restaurant you would find in Mexico City. This was the intent of owners Jorge Trejo and Gerardo Jimenez. Dark wood trim, hardwood floors, high ceilings, fresh flowers on every table and Talavera coffee mugs give the restaurant a warmth that will make you want to linger.

Fixture Pizza is Closed Indefinitely

Fixture Pizza Pub, a restaurant and tavern at 623 S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point, is closed until further notice. The business’s voicemail confirms its closure but does not offer a reason or share a possible reopening date. Property owner JD Commercial Properties LLC has more than $100,000 in outstanding taxes dating back to 2022, according to the City of Milwaukee treasurer’s office. John “Jake” Taylor, the LLC’s registered agent, is incarcerated in a supervised living facility as a result of driving under the influence, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections website reveals. Taylor, through similarly named JD Commercial LLC, co-owns the business itself.

