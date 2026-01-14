Police Connection Delays Proposed Riverwest Sports Bar

One of the owners is police department employee. Will city allow it?

State law prohibits habitual law offenders from holding liquor licenses in Wisconsin—but what about law enforcers? That question has stalled the license for Diaspora Sports Bar and Lounge, whose application lists a Milwaukee Police Department employee as a partner.

The proposed tavern, set to open in the former Company Brewing space at 735 E. Center St., lists six partners on its application: Michael Johnson, Phil Pullium, Brian Bradford, Marvin Bailey, Michael Shaw and Roberthenry Davis, Sr.

Pullium is an active employee of the Milwaukee Police Department, Sergeant Guadalupe Velasquez told licenses committee members during a Jan. 6 hearing. The unusual situation prompted MPD to request the license be held.

“We sought an opinion from the city attorney’s office on whether that is allowed,” said Velasquez, a member of MPD’s License Investigation Unit. “At this time, we have not received that opinion.”

Davis assured committee members that Pullium—who was not present at the hearing—would have little involvement in day-to-day operations, but Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. said that may not matter so long as Pullium is named on the application.

Chambers said he is confident the group could find a fix before the Milwaukee Common Council‘s Jan. 20 meeting. To proceed, the group could remove Pullium as a partner, redistribute his ownership stake and resubmit the application for updated approval from MPD. The proposal would then be heard at a special hearing ahead of the full council session.

Committee members voted unanimously to hold the application, and did not call for testimony from neighbors.

Davis expanded on the group’s vision for the proposed business during the hearing, noting plans to run “a legitimate sports bar.”

“Sports will be on pretty much the entire day, and you’ll actually be able to hear the sports that are playing,” said Davis, who recently renovated the building’s 4,000-square-foot interior.

The bar would also sell cigars and hookah, utilizing an outdoor patio as a smoking and entertainment area. Ownership has agreed to a 10 p.m. curfew for outdoor activities at the request of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs.

One partner, Marvin Bailey, will attempt to overcome past challenges through the new venture. His previous business, Flame 13, was shuttered by the city last September after a large-scale brawl.

Akuwa Dantzler, legislative assistant for Alderwoman Coggs, asked Bailey what he learned from the experience.

“You have to be present at all times—you have to be there,” Bailey said. “I’ve learned that you cannot trust everybody and you have to be accountable for your actions. I’m accountable for what happened the last time because I was there. I take full responsibility for that.”

“It’s about having the right partnership,” he added. “And I’ve known these gentlemen for 30-plus years.”

Moving forward, Bailey said he hopes to make amends. “I want to have a great place for the community to come—for adults to come—and have a great time.”

