The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 16th, 2025 07:00 am

1. Milwaukee’s Mayor Is Looking To Move

Cavalier Johnson puts his home on the market.

Nov 13th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

2. Op Ed: Nobody Will Miss I-794

Turning one mile of freeway in Downtown into a boulevard will have huge benefits.

Nov 13th, 2025 by Trent Wiesner

3. See Brewers’ Options To Develop Land Around Their Stadium

New study suggests housing, hotel, retail and offices atop parking lots.

Nov 12th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Now Serving: New Brunch Cafe in Bay View

Plus: a pop-up supper club, the latest on FoodShare benefits and farewell to Martino’s.

Nov 9th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

5. City Ditches $700 Million Plan, Wants New Developer For Marcus Center Garage

Prior developer encountered financial issues.

Nov 14th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

6. MKE County: Warnimont Park Sits on Former Garbage Dump

‘Contamination may still be discharging’ from old Manke Dump, analysis notes.

Nov 12th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

7. Trump Pardons Wisconsin’s 10 Fake Electors

Full list of 77 includes many who tried to overturn 2020 election.

Nov 10th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

8. Murphy’s Law: Beware of Data Center Darkness

There’s little transparency on these deals. No one knows what the impact on Wisconsin will be.

Nov 12th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

9. Bar Exam: Your Office Is New and Truly Unique

Tons of office memorabilia and jokes, reasonably-priced drinks and food.

Nov 13th, 2025 by Michael Horne

10. Wisconsin Is Experiencing a Surge in Wheel Taxes

Without other options, local governments increasingly turn to the option for funding.

Nov 13th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

1. Gov. Evers Responds to Trump Administration Correspondence Suggesting Wisconsin Should Return FoodShare Payments

 

Nov 9th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

2. Gov. Evers, Evers Administration Lead Coalition Urging Court to Reject Last-Ditch Trump Administration Effort to Yank Newly Restored SNAP Payments

States urge court to enforce directive requiring Trump Administration to ensure federal resources are available to pay November SNAP payments in full as required by court order

Nov 9th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

3. Gov. Evers Appoints Whitney Healy to the Outagamie County Circuit Court

 

Nov 7th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

4. Baldwin Will Force Vote to Extend ACA Tax Breaks for One Year

Baldwin will take Senate floor shortly to force a vote to amend the Continuing Resolution to stop health care price hike on 22 million Americans

Nov 10th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

5. Gov. Evers and First Lady Invite Military Families to Share Ornaments for 2025 Tribute to Our Troops Tree at Executive Residence

 

Nov 11th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

6. License revoked for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer

 

Nov 13th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

7. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2025-26 Season

Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Oct. 22

Oct 18th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

8. Bronzeville Center for the Arts and Sculpture Milwaukee Jointly Announce New Partnership to Present Monumental Public Art in the Bronzeville District

Two Milwaukee arts organizations will collaborate to bring outdoor installations to Bronzeville, expanding opportunities for diverse audiences to engage with contemporary art by artists of African descent

Nov 10th, 2025 by Sculpture Milwaukee

9. Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season

Family Night, presented by Sprite and King’s Hawaiian®, Bucks Night Out and Toast to Gameday packages available now

Oct 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

10. 3 Great Holiday Pop Up Bars in the Milwaukee Area

 

Nov 13th, 2025 by Vecchio Entertainment Group

