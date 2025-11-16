The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Milwaukee’s Mayor Is Looking To Move
Cavalier Johnson puts his home on the market.
Nov 13th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Op Ed: Nobody Will Miss I-794
Turning one mile of freeway in Downtown into a boulevard will have huge benefits.
Nov 13th, 2025 by Trent Wiesner
3. See Brewers’ Options To Develop Land Around Their Stadium
New study suggests housing, hotel, retail and offices atop parking lots.
Nov 12th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Now Serving: New Brunch Cafe in Bay View
Plus: a pop-up supper club, the latest on FoodShare benefits and farewell to Martino’s.
Nov 9th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
5. City Ditches $700 Million Plan, Wants New Developer For Marcus Center Garage
Prior developer encountered financial issues.
Nov 14th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. MKE County: Warnimont Park Sits on Former Garbage Dump
‘Contamination may still be discharging’ from old Manke Dump, analysis notes.
Nov 12th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
7. Trump Pardons Wisconsin’s 10 Fake Electors
Full list of 77 includes many who tried to overturn 2020 election.
Nov 10th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Murphy’s Law: Beware of Data Center Darkness
There’s little transparency on these deals. No one knows what the impact on Wisconsin will be.
Nov 12th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
9. Bar Exam: Your Office Is New and Truly Unique
Tons of office memorabilia and jokes, reasonably-priced drinks and food.
Nov 13th, 2025 by Michael Horne
10. Wisconsin Is Experiencing a Surge in Wheel Taxes
Without other options, local governments increasingly turn to the option for funding.
Nov 13th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Gov. Evers, Evers Administration Lead Coalition Urging Court to Reject Last-Ditch Trump Administration Effort to Yank Newly Restored SNAP Payments
States urge court to enforce directive requiring Trump Administration to ensure federal resources are available to pay November SNAP payments in full as required by court order
Nov 9th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
4. Baldwin Will Force Vote to Extend ACA Tax Breaks for One Year
Baldwin will take Senate floor shortly to force a vote to amend the Continuing Resolution to stop health care price hike on 22 million Americans
Nov 10th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
6. License revoked for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer
Nov 13th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
7. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2025-26 Season
Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Oct. 22
Oct 18th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
8. Bronzeville Center for the Arts and Sculpture Milwaukee Jointly Announce New Partnership to Present Monumental Public Art in the Bronzeville District
Two Milwaukee arts organizations will collaborate to bring outdoor installations to Bronzeville, expanding opportunities for diverse audiences to engage with contemporary art by artists of African descent
Nov 10th, 2025 by Sculpture Milwaukee
9. Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season
Family Night, presented by Sprite and King’s Hawaiian®, Bucks Night Out and Toast to Gameday packages available now
Oct 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
10. 3 Great Holiday Pop Up Bars in the Milwaukee Area
Nov 13th, 2025 by Vecchio Entertainment Group
