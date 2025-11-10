Trump Pardons Wisconsin’s 10 Fake Electors

Full list of 77 includes many who tried to overturn 2020 election.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

President Donald Trump granted blanket federal pardons to individuals involved in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in his favor.

Included on the 77-person list are all 10 fake electors from Wisconsin and the two attorneys who represented Trump.

But the actual impact of the pardons is less sweeping than it may sound. A federal pardon does not prevent state prosecutions from moving forward.

Three individuals on the pardon list, attorneys Jim Troupis and Kenneth Chesebro and campaign aide Michael Roman, already face felony charges in Wisconsin.

The list also includes the full slate of Wisconsin fake electors: Wisconsin Election Commission member Robert Spindell, then-Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt, Kelly Ruh, Carol Brunner, Edward Scott Grabins, Bill Feehan, Kathy Kiernan, Darryl Carlson, Pam Travis and Mary Buestrin.

The electors were part of a failed scheme to have Congress decertify election results in states won by Joe Biden and have a slate of Trump backers submitted in their place to the Electoral College.

Chesebro was a “key architect” of the plan to overturn the 2020 election. Troupis, a former Dane County judge, and Chesebro represented Trump in cases before the Wisconsin Supreme Court and on the recall. Roman worked for the Trump campaign on the fake elector scheme.

Also included on the list of those pardoned are Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, campaign consultant Rudy Giuliani and attorney Sidney Powell, the latter of whom promoted discredited conspiracy theories about election equipment.

Thank you

and

Josh Kaul] for issuing these well-deserved pardons. It’s well past time for [Wisconsin Attorney General

to end his corrupt lawfare against a good and honorable man, Judge James Troupis.”

U.S. Senatorwas quick to praise the pardons Wednesday morning in an X post: “

Johnson was involved in providing the list of fake Wisconsin and Michigan electors to Vice President Mike Pence. The vice president rejected the lists.

Trump, according to screenshots of the pardons posted on X by Martin, issued the pardons Friday.

“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” says the pardon letter in its opening.

The letter says it is not a comprehensive list of all of those involved.