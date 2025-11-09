Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Nov 9th, 2025 07:00 am

Motorcycle Bar With Global Following Will Close

Nick’s Anvil Inn will roar for the last time on Dec. 29.

Nov 5th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Ron Johnson Flips Position on Ending Senate Filibuster

In 2022, Johnson accused Democrats trying to eliminate filibuster of wanting ‘absolute power.’

Nov 6th, 2025 by Rich Kremer

See How State Thinks Traffic Would Change With I-794 Removal

Traffic model shows the biggest impacts outside of Downtown.

Nov 5th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Fast-Growing Craft Beer Supplier Acquired By St. Louis Firm

Craft Beverage Warehouse now part of global packaging supply company.

Nov 5th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Restaurant Owners Buys Former Glorioso’s Building

Grocery store turned cooking school could get new use.

Nov 6th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Little Menomonee River Parkway No Longer for Cars

County Parks road-to-trail project on northwest side ‘now a space for people.’

Nov 4th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Northwestern Mutual Reveals Plans for Former University Club

New permit reveals insurance company’s ‘luxury’ project.

Nov 3rd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Menard Makes Big Money, Others Not So Much

Company faces more legal claims for underpaying workers.

Nov 4th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Back in the News: Ron Johnson’s New Conspiracy Theory

Demonizing prosecutor Jack Smith and distorting his investigation of Trump.

Nov 6th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

New Tenant Coming to Former Balzac

Popular chicken wing restaurant, Legend Larry’s, slated to fill the former wine bar.

Nov 5th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Updated Milwaukee Brewers 40-Man Roster

Nov 4th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Police Investigate Fatal Double Shooting; One Arrested, Charges Pending

Nov 5th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Updated Milwaukee Brewers 40-Man Roster

Nov 3rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Launches Annual Turkey Give Away Donation Drive

Oct 27th, 2025 by Milwaukee County Parks

New Analysis: Data Center Water Consumption Will Be Far Higher Than Tech Companies Claim

5. New Analysis: Data Center Water Consumption Will Be Far Higher Than Tech Companies Claim

When water use at power plants is accounted for, one AI data center could use more water than an entire Wisconsin city.

Nov 4th, 2025 by Clean Wisconsin

Alderman Robert Bauman statement regarding the Historic Preservation Commission’s recommendation to designate the Milwaukee Arena and Miller High Life Theater as Historic Sites

Designation will ensure full transparency and require public input regarding future development proposed for the sites

Nov 3rd, 2025 by Ald. Bob Bauman

TMJ4 Welcomes Kidd O’Shea Back to Milwaukee to Join Morning Team

Nov 4th, 2025 by TMJ4

MWF Names Lindsey Canonie Grady as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel

Oct 28th, 2025 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2025-26 Season

Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Oct. 22

Oct 18th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

Gov. Evers Appoints Whitney Healy to the Outagamie County Circuit Court

Nov 7th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

