The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Motorcycle Bar With Global Following Will Close
Nick’s Anvil Inn will roar for the last time on Dec. 29.
Nov 5th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
2. Ron Johnson Flips Position on Ending Senate Filibuster
In 2022, Johnson accused Democrats trying to eliminate filibuster of wanting ‘absolute power.’
Nov 6th, 2025 by Rich Kremer
3. See How State Thinks Traffic Would Change With I-794 Removal
Traffic model shows the biggest impacts outside of Downtown.
Nov 5th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Fast-Growing Craft Beer Supplier Acquired By St. Louis Firm
Craft Beverage Warehouse now part of global packaging supply company.
Nov 5th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Restaurant Owners Buys Former Glorioso’s Building
Grocery store turned cooking school could get new use.
Nov 6th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. MKE County: Little Menomonee River Parkway No Longer for Cars
County Parks road-to-trail project on northwest side ‘now a space for people.’
Nov 4th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
7. Northwestern Mutual Reveals Plans for Former University Club
New permit reveals insurance company’s ‘luxury’ project.
Nov 3rd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Back in the News: Menard Makes Big Money, Others Not So Much
Company faces more legal claims for underpaying workers.
Nov 4th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
9. Back in the News: Ron Johnson’s New Conspiracy Theory
Demonizing prosecutor Jack Smith and distorting his investigation of Trump.
Nov 6th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
10. New Tenant Coming to Former Balzac
Popular chicken wing restaurant, Legend Larry’s, slated to fill the former wine bar.
Nov 5th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Updated Milwaukee Brewers 40-Man Roster
Nov 4th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
3. Updated Milwaukee Brewers 40-Man Roster
Nov 3rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. New Analysis: Data Center Water Consumption Will Be Far Higher Than Tech Companies Claim
When water use at power plants is accounted for, one AI data center could use more water than an entire Wisconsin city.
Nov 4th, 2025 by Clean Wisconsin
6. Alderman Robert Bauman statement regarding the Historic Preservation Commission’s recommendation to designate the Milwaukee Arena and Miller High Life Theater as Historic Sites
Designation will ensure full transparency and require public input regarding future development proposed for the sites
Nov 3rd, 2025 by Ald. Bob Bauman
7. TMJ4 Welcomes Kidd O’Shea Back to Milwaukee to Join Morning Team
Nov 4th, 2025 by TMJ4
9. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2025-26 Season
Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Oct. 22
Oct 18th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
10. Gov. Evers Appoints Whitney Healy to the Outagamie County Circuit Court
Nov 7th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsNov 2nd, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 26th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 19th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee