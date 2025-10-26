The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Replacing 100-Year-Old City Building Won’t Be Cheap
But plan could yield long-term cost savings for Milwaukee.
Oct 20th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Thousands of Wisconsinites Protest Trump Administration at ‘No Kings’ Rallies
The nationwide rally included dozens of protest events in all parts of Wisconsin.
Oct 19th, 2025 by Steph Conquest-Ware and Sarah Lehr
3. Wisconsin Wolf Harvest Regulations Take Effect in November
GOP lawmakers had requested modifications to the regulations, but the DNR decided against changes.
Oct 19th, 2025 by Danielle Kaeding
4. Construction Starting On $1.7 Billion Interstate 94 Widening
Closures begin Nov. 3 with construction running through 2033.
Oct 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Entrepreneur-Focused Cafe Is Closing
BizStarts Community Market’s last day is Nov. 22, but organization will continue.
Oct 20th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
6. Sherman Phoenix Foundation CEO Departs in Leadership Shakeup
Abrupt exit after internal review and claims that group suffered ‘alarming decline.’
Oct 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
7. Transportation: Bus Cuts Leave Some Riders Stranded
Blind transit riders losing access to work, seeing quality of life diminished.
Oct 21st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
8. Hot Spell Sauna Spending Winter in McKinley Marina
Nordic-style sauna business reopens for winter in new location.
Oct 22nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
9. Public Meetings Upcoming On Possible I-794 Removal, Replacement
WisDOT will present traffic impacts for first time on various alternatives.
Oct 17th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Dining: Steak House 100 Will Surprise You
Great steaks and an $8.99 special for an entree, cup of soup and freshly baked bread.
Oct 21st, 2025 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2025-26 Season
Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Oct. 22
Oct 18th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
2. Milwaukee Bucks Team Up with Total Wine & More for Total Wine Wednesdays During 2025-26 Season
Fans can score Bucks tickets with qualifying purchases as Total Wine & More becomes the Official Celebration Partner of the Bucks
Oct 21st, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
3. TMJ4 News Names Karley Marotta as Sports Director
The Milwaukee native and accomplished sports journalist joins TMJ4 News in January.
Oct 20th, 2025 by TMJ4
4. Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season
Family Night, presented by Sprite and King’s Hawaiian®, Bucks Night Out and Toast to Gameday packages available now
Oct 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
5. Wisconsin FoodShare Program to Run Out of Funding in 10 Days
Oct 21st, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Gov. Evers Delivers Weekly Radio Address Urging President Trump and Republicans to End Federal Government Shutdown, Protect Access to Basic Necessities for Kids, Families, and Seniors like Food and Groceries
Governor warns Wisconsin FoodShare Program to run out of funding in eight days as Republicans’ federal government shutdown continues
Oct 23rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
8. U.S. Marshals Arrest Fugitive on Run for 20 Years
Oct 24th, 2025 by U.S. Marshals Service
10. Common Ground Launches Southside Safety Campaign
Also Begins Organizing Tenants in Private Housing
Oct 19th, 2025 by Common Ground Southeastern Wisconsin
