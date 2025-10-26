The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Replacing 100-Year-Old City Building Won’t Be Cheap

1. Replacing 100-Year-Old City Building Won’t Be Cheap

But plan could yield long-term cost savings for Milwaukee.

Oct 20th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Thousands of Wisconsinites Protest Trump Administration at ‘No Kings’ Rallies

2. Thousands of Wisconsinites Protest Trump Administration at ‘No Kings’ Rallies

The nationwide rally included dozens of protest events in all parts of Wisconsin.

Oct 19th, 2025 by Steph Conquest-Ware and Sarah Lehr

Wisconsin Wolf Harvest Regulations Take Effect in November

3. Wisconsin Wolf Harvest Regulations Take Effect in November

GOP lawmakers had requested modifications to the regulations, but the DNR decided against changes.

Oct 19th, 2025 by Danielle Kaeding

Construction Starting On $1.7 Billion Interstate 94 Widening

4. Construction Starting On $1.7 Billion Interstate 94 Widening

Closures begin Nov. 3 with construction running through 2033.

Oct 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Entrepreneur-Focused Cafe Is Closing

5. Entrepreneur-Focused Cafe Is Closing

BizStarts Community Market’s last day is Nov. 22, but organization will continue.

Oct 20th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Sherman Phoenix Foundation CEO Departs in Leadership Shakeup

6. Sherman Phoenix Foundation CEO Departs in Leadership Shakeup

Abrupt exit after internal review and claims that group suffered ‘alarming decline.’

Oct 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Transportation: Bus Cuts Leave Some Riders Stranded

7. Transportation: Bus Cuts Leave Some Riders Stranded

Blind transit riders losing access to work, seeing quality of life diminished.

Oct 21st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Hot Spell Sauna Spending Winter in McKinley Marina

8. Hot Spell Sauna Spending Winter in McKinley Marina

Nordic-style sauna business reopens for winter in new location.

Oct 22nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Public Meetings Upcoming On Possible I-794 Removal, Replacement

9. Public Meetings Upcoming On Possible I-794 Removal, Replacement

WisDOT will present traffic impacts for first time on various alternatives.

Oct 17th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Steak House 100 Will Surprise You

10. Dining: Steak House 100 Will Surprise You

Great steaks and an $8.99 special for an entree, cup of soup and freshly baked bread.

Oct 21st, 2025 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2025-26 Season

1. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2025-26 Season

Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Oct. 22

Oct 18th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks Team Up with Total Wine & More for Total Wine Wednesdays During 2025-26 Season

2. Milwaukee Bucks Team Up with Total Wine & More for Total Wine Wednesdays During 2025-26 Season

Fans can score Bucks tickets with qualifying purchases as Total Wine & More becomes the Official Celebration Partner of the Bucks

Oct 21st, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

TMJ4 News Names Karley Marotta as Sports Director

3. TMJ4 News Names Karley Marotta as Sports Director

The Milwaukee native and accomplished sports journalist joins TMJ4 News in January.

Oct 20th, 2025 by TMJ4

Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season

4. Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season

Family Night, presented by Sprite and King’s Hawaiian®, Bucks Night Out and Toast to Gameday packages available now

Oct 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

Wisconsin FoodShare Program to Run Out of Funding in 10 Days

5. Wisconsin FoodShare Program to Run Out of Funding in 10 Days

 

Oct 21st, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Delivers Weekly Radio Address Urging President Trump and Republicans to End Federal Government Shutdown, Protect Access to Basic Necessities for Kids, Families, and Seniors like Food and Groceries

6. Gov. Evers Delivers Weekly Radio Address Urging President Trump and Republicans to End Federal Government Shutdown, Protect Access to Basic Necessities for Kids, Families, and Seniors like Food and Groceries

Governor warns Wisconsin FoodShare Program to run out of funding in eight days as Republicans’ federal government shutdown continues

Oct 23rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Announces Hannah Mullen as Executive Director

7. Democratic Party of Wisconsin Announces Hannah Mullen as Executive Director

 

Oct 16th, 2025 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

U.S. Marshals Arrest Fugitive on Run for 20 Years

8. U.S. Marshals Arrest Fugitive on Run for 20 Years

 

Oct 24th, 2025 by U.S. Marshals Service

Daybreak Fund Awards Nearly $1.8 Million to Advance Nature-Based Climate and Water Solutions in the Western Lake Michigan Region

9. Daybreak Fund Awards Nearly $1.8 Million to Advance Nature-Based Climate and Water Solutions in the Western Lake Michigan Region

 

Oct 21st, 2025 by Daybreak Fund

Common Ground Launches Southside Safety Campaign

10. Common Ground Launches Southside Safety Campaign

Also Begins Organizing Tenants in Private Housing

Oct 19th, 2025 by Common Ground Southeastern Wisconsin

