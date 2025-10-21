Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If you’ve driven through West Allis, you may have noticed Steak House 100 at the corner of Greenfield and 73rd Street. It has lingered at the edge of my consciousness for years because someone told me they have a weekday special I needed to check out. It did not sound possible, an entree, a cup of soup, and freshly baked bread for $8.99.

That was exactly what I found at Steak House 100. Here is how it works. Every Monday the restaurant posts the weekly specials on Facebook. These $8.99 meals are served Tuesday-Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and if you are lucky, you will be there the week they offer tenderloin tips over noodles. I had to come twice to get these tips because on my first visit I ordered the stuffed green pepper special. This was a nicely charred gigantic green pepper stuffed with ground chuck and rice and coated with a light tomato sauce. My plate included mashed potatoes, also sauced, and a slice of orange, a colorful touch to my $8.99 lunch special. A cup of tomato parmesan soup preceded the pepper as well as a small freshly baked loaf of bread.

The other $8.99 specials that week were roasted turkey with mashed potatoes, a chicken Philly sandwich, and a blackened tuna sandwich.

My companion started her meal with French onion soup topped with a toasted crouton and a load of crusty baked cheese. She said, “It tastes just like French onion soup should taste with lots of caramelized onion in the broth.” The junior steer filet, not a special, was extraordinary. You could match that filet against a filet from any fine dining restaurant in Milwaukee and it would be just as perfectly seasoned and tender. The side of garlic-butter, bow-tie pasta that our server recommended, was equally delicious.

I returned two days later with friends because those tenderloin tips were calling my name after I learned the tips came from the same steer filet that my companion raved about. Again, that $8.99 deal for a bowl of noodles topped with at least a quarter pound of cubed and grilled tender filet in a delicious rich meaty sauce seemed too good to be true. The tomato parmesan soup was replaced by a rich creamy mushroom soup that lingered on my palate and left me wanting a bowl, not just a cup.

This was when I learned from our server that all the soups at Steak House 100 are made in house. She also pointed out that everything on the menu, and that included the daily specials, is made fresh daily. We passed on dessert because she said it is the only thing that is not house made.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Because this is a steakhouse, my companions ordered entrees, not specials, the prime rib and the T-bone steak. My companion pointed out that unlike more expensive steaks that can be so over seasoned that the flavor of the meat is lost, the seasoning on both the prime rib and the T-bone was just enough to show off the meaty flavors.

There is a lot more on the menu in addition to steak because Steak House 100 is very much a classic Wisconsin supper club restaurant with the usual pork chops, pork ribs, chicken, lobster, salmon, scallops, and a Friday fish fry. They offer a variety of starters, escargot, jumbo shrimp, baked brie, eggplant strips, sauteed mushrooms, a mini seafood kabob, and chicken wings. You can also order a ham and cheese sandwich, a burger, a Philly cheesesteak sandwich, or a BLT. However, they do not offer sandwiches between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM on weekends.

You will be as delighted as I was, especially if you call ahead to find out when the tenderloin tips will be on the menu. From my small sampling of the rest of the meals at Steak House 100, I can say it’s all good, but those $8.99 tenderloin tips will definitely bring me back for more.

On the Menu

Photo Gallery

The Rundown