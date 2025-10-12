The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. FBI Obtained Ron Johnson’s Phone Records During Jan. 6 Investigation
Johnson was involved in attempt to get slate of false electors to then-VP Mike Pence.
Oct 7th, 2025 by Rich Kremer
2. Milwaukee Changing How It Deals With Habitual Parking Offenders
Those with five or more tickets will receive new treatment from the city.
Oct 10th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Restaurant Closes Rather Than Deal With National Avenue Construction
Upcoming project is expected to last for multiple years.
Oct 9th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. Compromise Sought on Bay View Historic District
Initial proposer shifts to opposition.
Oct 8th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Rep. Grothman Wants To Lay Off Up to 200,000 Federal Employees
Including at the Department of Defense.
Oct 5th, 2025 by Mackenzie Krumme
6. New Restaurant Slated For Heaven’s Table Space
Flava House plans to continue serving barbecue on North Avenue.
Oct 8th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
7. Menswear Retailer Plans Third Ward Store
National retailer will fill space last occupied by Nicole’s.
Oct 6th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Anodyne Refusing to Bargain With Workers’ Union
After election win, Anodyne workers demand ownership group come to bargaining table.
Oct 7th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
9. Hidden Tubes Will Net City $500,000 Annually
Milwaukee rewrites decades-old leasing framework.
Oct 10th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Popular Indian Restaurant Relocating
But to where?
Oct 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
4. MPD Statement on Recent TMJ4 News Story
Oct 8th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department
5. Former Senator Russ Feingold and Law Forward filing amicus brief warning U.S. Supreme Court against dismantling campaign finance protections
Brief highlights Wisconsin’s deregulated campaign finance system as cautionary tale of corruption and unlimited money in elections
Oct 6th, 2025 by Law Forward
6. “The Brewers Express” Departs Milwaukee October 8
Join the Brewers Decked Out Train to Chicago to Cheer on the Crew as They Take on the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of NLDS
Oct 3rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
7. Brady Street Pet Parade Returns for Its 21st Year
A paws-itively fun day for pets, families, and the community!
Sep 30th, 2025 by Brady Street BID
8. Halloween Village returns to Baird Community Commons
Interactive displays and a giant, walkthrough pumpkin to delight families Oct. 10-31
Oct 2nd, 2025 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
