Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 12th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

FBI Obtained Ron Johnson’s Phone Records During Jan. 6 Investigation

1. FBI Obtained Ron Johnson’s Phone Records During Jan. 6 Investigation

Johnson was involved in attempt to get slate of false electors to then-VP Mike Pence.

Oct 7th, 2025 by Rich Kremer

Milwaukee Changing How It Deals With Habitual Parking Offenders

2. Milwaukee Changing How It Deals With Habitual Parking Offenders

Those with five or more tickets will receive new treatment from the city.

Oct 10th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Restaurant Closes Rather Than Deal With National Avenue Construction

3. Restaurant Closes Rather Than Deal With National Avenue Construction

Upcoming project is expected to last for multiple years.

Oct 9th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Compromise Sought on Bay View Historic District

4. Compromise Sought on Bay View Historic District

Initial proposer shifts to opposition.

Oct 8th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Rep. Grothman Wants To Lay Off Up to 200,000 Federal Employees

5. Rep. Grothman Wants To Lay Off Up to 200,000 Federal Employees

Including at the Department of Defense.

Oct 5th, 2025 by Mackenzie Krumme

New Restaurant Slated For Heaven’s Table Space

6. New Restaurant Slated For Heaven’s Table Space

Flava House plans to continue serving barbecue on North Avenue.

Oct 8th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Menswear Retailer Plans Third Ward Store

7. Menswear Retailer Plans Third Ward Store

National retailer will fill space last occupied by Nicole’s.

Oct 6th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Anodyne Refusing to Bargain With Workers’ Union

8. Anodyne Refusing to Bargain With Workers’ Union

After election win, Anodyne workers demand ownership group come to bargaining table.

Oct 7th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Hidden Tubes Will Net City $500,000 Annually

9. Hidden Tubes Will Net City $500,000 Annually

Milwaukee rewrites decades-old leasing framework.

Oct 10th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Popular Indian Restaurant Relocating

10. Popular Indian Restaurant Relocating

But to where?

Oct 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Sen. Johnson Joins Sen. Graham, 49 Republican Colleagues in Urging FDA to Continue to Stand for Life

1. Sen. Johnson Joins Sen. Graham, 49 Republican Colleagues in Urging FDA to Continue to Stand for Life

 

Oct 9th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Senator Baldwin Releases Statement as Republicans Put Government on Collision Course for Shutdown

2. Senator Baldwin Releases Statement as Republicans Put Government on Collision Course for Shutdown

 

Sep 30th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Sen. Johnson to Donate Paychecks to The Joseph Project Amid Government Shutdown

3. Sen. Johnson to Donate Paychecks to The Joseph Project Amid Government Shutdown

 

Oct 6th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

MPD Statement on Recent TMJ4 News Story

4. MPD Statement on Recent TMJ4 News Story

 

Oct 8th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Former Senator Russ Feingold and Law Forward filing amicus brief warning U.S. Supreme Court against dismantling campaign finance protections

5. Former Senator Russ Feingold and Law Forward filing amicus brief warning U.S. Supreme Court against dismantling campaign finance protections

Brief highlights Wisconsin’s deregulated campaign finance system as cautionary tale of corruption and unlimited money in elections

Oct 6th, 2025 by Law Forward

“The Brewers Express” Departs Milwaukee October 8

6. “The Brewers Express” Departs Milwaukee October 8

Join the Brewers Decked Out Train to Chicago to Cheer on the Crew as They Take on the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of NLDS

Oct 3rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Brady Street Pet Parade Returns for Its 21st Year

7. Brady Street Pet Parade Returns for Its 21st Year

A paws-itively fun day for pets, families, and the community!

Sep 30th, 2025 by Brady Street BID

Halloween Village returns to Baird Community Commons

8. Halloween Village returns to Baird Community Commons

Interactive displays and a giant, walkthrough pumpkin to delight families Oct. 10-31

Oct 2nd, 2025 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Wisconsin Citizen Voters Score a Major Win for Election Integrity in Showdown with Wisconsin Election Commission

9. Wisconsin Citizen Voters Score a Major Win for Election Integrity in Showdown with Wisconsin Election Commission

 

Oct 7th, 2025 by MacIver Institute

Gov. Evers, WEDC Celebrate $12 Million Expansion of Janesville Candy Manufacturing Facility

10. Gov. Evers, WEDC Celebrate $12 Million Expansion of Janesville Candy Manufacturing Facility

 

Oct 8th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us