Menswear Retailer Plans Third Ward Store

National retailer will fill space last occupied by Nicole's.

National retailers continue to find a home in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

State & Liberty, which offers “modern, athletic fit menswear,” is planning to open a 1,174-square-foot store on the first floor of 333 N. Broadway.

It would be the company’s first store in Wisconsin.

The State & Liberty website states that the company’s stores offer a “full collection of suits, shirts, pants, and more crafted from our performance stretch fabrics,” as well as custom sizing, tailoring and wedding party services.

The new store would fill a space last occupied by Nicole’s Third Ward Social, which closed in 2022.

The remainder of the building, and the neighboring structure at 339 N. Broadway, were recently redeveloped into 10 apartments by developer and produce distributor Anthony Jennaro.

The two structures were the final buildings to be redeveloped on Commission Row, a one-block stretch of N. Broadway that was dominated by produce wholesalers for decades. The street is now the city’s premier retail destination, featuring national tenants such as Warby Parker, Anthropologie, Ben & Jerry’s, and Sweetgreen, alongside a variety of local stores, restaurants, and bars.

Joining State & Liberty is Edie Boutique, which recently relocated to the 339 storefront after previously being located at 234 N. Broadway. Urban Milwaukee, in an exclusive members bulletin, first reported that move in early September.

According to a location map on its website, State & Liberty operates approximately three dozen stores across the United States and Canada. The company is headquartered in Michigan.

A commercial alteration permit lists Barthenheier Construction and Thrive Architects as the firms building out the Milwaukee store. The permit does not include a job cost.

