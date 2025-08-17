The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Storms Close Two Milwaukee Libraries ‘Long Term’
Plus: City adding evening hours to drop-off centers.
Aug 12th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Legendary Dive Bar Owner Dies
Art Guenther ran his namesake tavern for 45 years.
Aug 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Milwaukee Experiences 1,000-Year Rain Event
Record rainfall pounded city Saturday into Sunday.
Aug 11th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Bucks Monetizing Staircases at Fiserv Forum
New revenue source found in space under premium ticket holders’ feet.
Aug 14th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. K-12 Education: New Report Finds Serious Issues With MPS HR Department
The issues are indicative of the district’s lack of an identity.
Aug 11th, 2025 by Terry Falk
6. Transportation: New Flights To Airline Hub Will Open Up Many Connections From MKE
Southwest’s presence in Milwaukee is smaller than it once was, but new flights to nearby state offers improved connectivity.
Aug 14th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
7. Now Serving: Halal Restaurant Opens on Howell Avenue
Plus: More boba, less beer.
Aug 10th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
8. New Bar Taking Over Key Deer District Spot
High-profile operator slated to replace Bucks-affiliated sports bar.
Aug 13th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
9. George Webb’s Curious History
Restaurant is much older, and Brewers promotion’s origin different, than previously described.
Aug 14th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Bay View Bakery Announces Rebrand
Batter & Mac is now Gather Bakehouse, following partial ownership change.
Aug 11th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. City Of Milwaukee Flood Response Update
Aug 10th, 2025 by City of Milwaukee Deptartment of Public Works
5. Statement from Milwaukee Brewers
Aug 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
8. Steny’s Tavern Celebrates 40 Years with Massive Anniversary Block Party
Aug 12th, 2025 by Press Release
9. Public Notice: Bradford Beach & McKinley Beach Closure Extended
Aug 15th, 2025 by Milwaukee Water Works
