The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Aug 17th, 2025 07:00 am

Storms Close Two Milwaukee Libraries ‘Long Term’

Plus: City adding evening hours to drop-off centers.

Aug 12th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Legendary Dive Bar Owner Dies

Art Guenther ran his namesake tavern for 45 years.

Aug 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Experiences 1,000-Year Rain Event

Record rainfall pounded city Saturday into Sunday.

Aug 11th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Bucks Monetizing Staircases at Fiserv Forum

New revenue source found in space under premium ticket holders’ feet.

Aug 14th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

K-12 Education: New Report Finds Serious Issues With MPS HR Department

The issues are indicative of the district’s lack of an identity.

Aug 11th, 2025 by Terry Falk

Transportation: New Flights To Airline Hub Will Open Up Many Connections From MKE

Southwest’s presence in Milwaukee is smaller than it once was, but new flights to nearby state offers improved connectivity.

Aug 14th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Now Serving: Halal Restaurant Opens on Howell Avenue

Plus: More boba, less beer.

Aug 10th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

New Bar Taking Over Key Deer District Spot

High-profile operator slated to replace Bucks-affiliated sports bar.

Aug 13th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

George Webb’s Curious History

Restaurant is much older, and Brewers promotion’s origin different, than previously described.

Aug 14th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Bay View Bakery Announces Rebrand

Batter & Mac is now Gather Bakehouse, following partial ownership change.

Aug 11th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

City Of Milwaukee Flood Response Update

Aug 10th, 2025 by City of Milwaukee Deptartment of Public Works

Milwaukee Rep Statement on Flooding at Tosa Production Facility

Aug 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Declares State of Emergency Following Extreme Storms and Flooding

Aug 10th, 2025 by County Executive David Crowley

Brookfield Surgeon Indicted for Distribution of Child Pornography

Aug 13th, 2025 by U.S. Department of Justice

Statement from Milwaukee Brewers

Aug 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Police Investigate Two Fatal Incidents: Pedestrian Accident and Shooting on August 10, 2025

Aug 11th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Pedestrian Killed in Semi-Truck Collision on N. Broadway, Investigation Underway

Aug 12th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Steny’s Tavern Celebrates 40 Years with Massive Anniversary Block Party

Aug 12th, 2025 by Press Release

Public Notice: Bradford Beach & McKinley Beach Closure Extended

Aug 15th, 2025 by Milwaukee Water Works

CG Statement Regarding HACM’s Third-Party Nepotism Investigation

Aug 13th, 2025 by Common Ground Southeastern Wisconsin

