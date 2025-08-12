Storms Close Two Milwaukee Libraries ‘Long Term’

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Basements weren’t the only place flooded by the record-breaking rain that pelted Milwaukee last weekend.

“Six of our library locations were affected by the weekend storms, and three are still closed to the public,” said City Librarian Joan Johnson at a press conference Tuesday afternoon outside Milwaukee City Hall.

Those closed Tuesday include the Villard Square Library, Bay View Library and East Library.

“Two of these locations require long-term systems replacement, that would be Villard and Bay View. So those locations are closed now until further notice,” said Johnson.

East Library was shuttered as a result of the approximately one inch of rain that fell overnight Monday into Tuesday. It lost power and internet access, said the librarian, but was able to reopen at 4 p.m.

“We’ll continue to work around the clock, as our city agencies have been, in order to address the issue and get services back online for citizens for Milwaukee,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson, no relation to the librarian.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“Three [librarians] suffered water-related damage to our building systems,” said the librarian. Systems damaged, she said, include HVAC equipment and fire safety systems. “Others were suffering from power outages and network outages.”

Villard Square will need to have its HVAC system entirely replaced said Johnson.

The Bay View Library suffered water damage, most notably to its fire safety system. “Technically, we cannot open to the public unless the fire safety system is 100% operable,” said Johnson.

Johnson said her department is exploring a potential solution to reopen the Bay View Library earlier, but isn’t sure.

Two areas of the Central Library were also “impacted” by water leaking into public areas. The green roof on the library’s roof couldn’t handle the water volume and water leaked into the first and second floor, damaging carpet and computers.

“Very minor impacts to actual materials in our collection, which I’m happy to share,” said the librarian.

She said MPL is working on a cost estimate of the damage.

“The good news is that we do have 10 other branches that people can use,” said Johnson.

Drop Off Centers Get Extended Hours

Milwaukee’s two self-help drop-off centers, commonly called “the dump,” will be open longer.

Fees will also continue to be waived through Aug. 17.

“We’ve had a great increase in the number of people that have gone to our drop off centers,” said Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke.

The facilities will now be open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., beyond the normal 3 p.m. closing time. The city already opened the facilities, 6660 N. Industrial Rd. and 3879 W. Lincoln Ave., on Monday, the one day of the week they are normally closed.

“We’re trying to give an opportunity to those folks that work first shift to use our drop off centers.”

Residents can request a pickup by calling 414-286-CITY (2489) or using the city website or mobile app (DPW says to use the Bulky Pickup & San Inspector Notification option). Electronic items are not eligible for the bulk item, at-home pickup.

The overnight rain into Tuesday morning triggered approximately 100 new calls for service for trees or branches falling down, said Kruschke.

City Still Pursuing Aid, Wants Residents To Report Damage

Johnson said he joined Governor Tony Evers in surveying the damage yesterday. The governor declared a Wisconsin state of emergency, a potential precursor to federal aid which the mayor is seeking.

“[The state is] collecting that information. My hope is that very soon they will be able to get that over to the appropriate federal agencies in order to start providing some relief to citizens in Milwaukee,” said Johnson.

Milwaukee, said Johnson, needs to hit a specific dollar amount to trigger a federal declaration. To meet that threshold it needs residents to report damage by calling 211.

“This is all new to us,” said the mayor.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.