The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Data Shows Impact of Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Projects
Huge reductions in speeding for some projects, less impact for others.
Jul 22nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Bar Owner Shut Down for Guns, Drugs and Chickens Loses Again
The Sky Bar must go; has same owner as troubled tavern previously shut by city.
Jul 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
3. Murphy’s Law: The Mystery of Bill Berrien
Republican candidate for governor seems to have come from nowhere. Why the secrecy?
Jul 21st, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
4. Former Promises Building For Sale
Historic Walker’s Point tavern priced at $895,000.
Jul 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
5. Entertainment: From BrewFest To Bicycles, It’s A Busy Weekend
And don’t forget to check out German Fest and a chamber music festival.
Jul 24th, 2025 by Michael Holloway
6. New Proposal Would Save Long-Vacant Villa Theater
Thomas Matthews has big plans for 99-year-old movie theater.
Jul 23rd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Apartment Building Planned For Rockwell Parking Lot
Developer plans third project on southside artery.
Jul 20th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Police Officer Involved in 3 Fatal Shootings Is Quitting
Former Wauwatosa cop Joseph Mensah steps down as Waukesha County Sheriff.
Jul 20th, 2025 by Deneen Smith
9. Oaxacan Restaurant Expanding to Clarke Square
Guelaguetza Restaurante Y Barra would replace troubled southside nightclub.
Jul 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
10. Urban Reads: The Brightline’s Shocking Death Toll
All the city news you can use.
Jul 21st, 2025 by Jeff Wood
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Brewers Sign Infielder Andrew Fischer
Milwaukee Agrees to Terms With No. 20 Overall Pick From 2025 First-Year Player Draft
Jul 25th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. Milwaukee Art Museum Announces 2025 Art:Forward Gala, Celebrating 50 Years of the Bradley Collection
A signature event highlighting civic generosity and artistic legacy returns to the lakefront this fall.
Jul 21st, 2025 by Press Release
6. CDA Names Frank Martinez as Deputy Director
Housing nonprofit’s staff grows to address racial inequalities and build homeownership opportunities in Milwaukee
Jul 23rd, 2025 by Community Development Alliance
9. Milwaukee Art Museum Union Responds To Sudden, Unexpected Layoffs
Union Calls for Accountability from Senior Leadership, Board of Trustees
Jul 11th, 2025 by International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Lodge 66
