Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 27th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Data Shows Impact of Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Projects

1. Data Shows Impact of Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Projects

Huge reductions in speeding for some projects, less impact for others.

Jul 22nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Bar Owner Shut Down for Guns, Drugs and Chickens Loses Again

2. Bar Owner Shut Down for Guns, Drugs and Chickens Loses Again

The Sky Bar must go; has same owner as troubled tavern previously shut by city.

Jul 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: The Mystery of Bill Berrien

3. Murphy’s Law: The Mystery of Bill Berrien

Republican candidate for governor seems to have come from nowhere. Why the secrecy?

Jul 21st, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Former Promises Building For Sale

4. Former Promises Building For Sale

Historic Walker’s Point tavern priced at $895,000.

Jul 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Entertainment: From BrewFest To Bicycles, It’s A Busy Weekend

5. Entertainment: From BrewFest To Bicycles, It’s A Busy Weekend

And don’t forget to check out German Fest and a chamber music festival.

Jul 24th, 2025 by Michael Holloway

New Proposal Would Save Long-Vacant Villa Theater

6. New Proposal Would Save Long-Vacant Villa Theater

Thomas Matthews has big plans for 99-year-old movie theater.

Jul 23rd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Apartment Building Planned For Rockwell Parking Lot

7. Apartment Building Planned For Rockwell Parking Lot

Developer plans third project on southside artery.

Jul 20th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Police Officer Involved in 3 Fatal Shootings Is Quitting

8. Police Officer Involved in 3 Fatal Shootings Is Quitting

Former Wauwatosa cop Joseph Mensah steps down as Waukesha County Sheriff.

Jul 20th, 2025 by Deneen Smith

Oaxacan Restaurant Expanding to Clarke Square

9. Oaxacan Restaurant Expanding to Clarke Square

Guelaguetza Restaurante Y Barra would replace troubled southside nightclub.

Jul 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Urban Reads: The Brightline’s Shocking Death Toll

10. Urban Reads: The Brightline’s Shocking Death Toll

All the city news you can use.

Jul 21st, 2025 by Jeff Wood

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Van Dyne Fire Department Safety Officer, Firefighter, and Emergency Medical Responder Amie Sue Lee

1. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Van Dyne Fire Department Safety Officer, Firefighter, and Emergency Medical Responder Amie Sue Lee

 

Jul 23rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Brewers Sign Infielder Andrew Fischer

2. Brewers Sign Infielder Andrew Fischer

Milwaukee Agrees to Terms With No. 20 Overall Pick From 2025 First-Year Player Draft

Jul 25th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Speaker Vos’ Statement on Governor Evers Decision Not to Seek Third Term

3. Speaker Vos’ Statement on Governor Evers Decision Not to Seek Third Term

 

Jul 24th, 2025 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Statement on Governor Tony Evers Not Seeking Third Term

4. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Statement on Governor Tony Evers Not Seeking Third Term

 

Jul 24th, 2025 by County Executive David Crowley

Milwaukee Art Museum Announces 2025 Art:Forward Gala, Celebrating 50 Years of the Bradley Collection

5. Milwaukee Art Museum Announces 2025 Art:Forward Gala, Celebrating 50 Years of the Bradley Collection

A signature event highlighting civic generosity and artistic legacy returns to the lakefront this fall.

Jul 21st, 2025 by Press Release

CDA Names Frank Martinez as Deputy Director

6. CDA Names Frank Martinez as Deputy Director

Housing nonprofit’s staff grows to address racial inequalities and build homeownership opportunities in Milwaukee

Jul 23rd, 2025 by Community Development Alliance

Rep. Fitzgerald and Senator Lummis Introduce Legislation to Reform the National Education Association Federal Charter

7. Rep. Fitzgerald and Senator Lummis Introduce Legislation to Reform the National Education Association Federal Charter

 

Jul 24th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Fatal Shooting on W. Hayes Avenue: Milwaukee Police Seek Suspect

8. Fatal Shooting on W. Hayes Avenue: Milwaukee Police Seek Suspect

 

Jul 25th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Art Museum Union Responds To Sudden, Unexpected Layoffs

9. Milwaukee Art Museum Union Responds To Sudden, Unexpected Layoffs

Union Calls for Accountability from Senior Leadership, Board of Trustees

Jul 11th, 2025 by International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Lodge 66

Pocan, Krishnamoorthi, Amo, 49 Colleagues Slam Rubio’s Decision to Incinerate Food Aid

10. Pocan, Krishnamoorthi, Amo, 49 Colleagues Slam Rubio’s Decision to Incinerate Food Aid

 

Jul 18th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us