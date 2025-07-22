Oaxacan Restaurant Expanding to Clarke Square

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A popular Mexican restaurant is expanding its presence in Milwaukee, with plans for a new location in Clarke Square.

Guelaguetza Restaurante Y Barra would bring its signature Oaxacan cuisine to 2537 W. National Ave., the former site of La Cueva, which shuttered in February.

The previous establishment operated for just one year before the Milwaukee Common Council voted not to renew its license. Though initially promoted as a Bartolotta-style restaurant, La Cueva instead functioned as a nightclub, city officials said, and was linked to recurring violence — including a shooting shortly after its opening.

During a July 18 hearing, Guelaguetza owner Lucia Antonio Perez, accompanied by an interpreter and attorney David Halbrooks, assured license committee members that her business would not continue that pattern.

“If you heard Ms. Perez give her address, she lives in the neighborhood — just blocks from this establishment,” said Halbrooks, who represented the previous building owner in eviction proceedings against La Cueva. “There will be nothing about this business plan that will allow that to reoccur.”

During the hearing, Perez amended her license application to further reflect that commitment. Changes include reduced hours, with the business closing at midnight, an agreement to serve alcohol only while the kitchen is open and the withdrawal of all entertainment except for five amusement machines.

Area Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa noted that the previous business had “quite an unfortunate history,” and said she has encouraged Perez to communicate with neighbors.

A family-owned business, Guelaguetza got its start more than 10 years ago as a mobile operation. The restaurant has grown steadily since, and now includes brick-and-mortar locations at 1039 W. National Ave. and 3902 S. Whitnall Ave., along with three southside food trucks. A previous location at 551 W. Becher St. is no longer operating.

The upcoming restaurant would be the largest yet, occupying 5,000 square feet in the 1892 building, which Perez purchased in May, according to city assessment records. A floor plan included with the license application shows both bar and table seating.

Guelaguetza offers Oaxacan dishes including tlayudas, mole, amarillo de pollo and pizza Oaxaqueña, along with classic Mexican fare such as tacos, menudo, burritos and more. A full menu is available to view online.

The restaurant received unanimous support from committee members, who recommended approval for its license. The full council is set to take a final vote on the proposal July 31.

If approved, La Guelaguetza aims to open as soon as possible, according to Halbrooks.

