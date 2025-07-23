New Proposal Would Save Long-Vacant Villa Theater

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A long dormant movie theater could be renovated and reactivated under a proposal before the Milwaukee Common Council.

Thomas Matthews of Lincoln Creek Development is working with Abacus Architects and Kelly Construction & Design on the $4 million project, known as 4Villa.

Matthews intends to redevelop the former Villa Theatre, 3608 W. Villard Ave., and an adjacent building as a single-screen cinema that could also host theatrical productions and events. Accessory space in the buildings would be leased to office and food-and-beverage tenants. A hair salon is also planned.

It’s a dramatic departure from a 2020 design charette, which resulted in a design concept that suggested the most likely path forward was to gut the theater and make it an open-air events venue.

Matthews’ plan is scheduled to undergo its first formal public review at Tuesday’s meeting of the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee. A Department of City Development (DCD) report attached to the sale authorization file lays out much of his vision. A community meeting was also held on July 17.

Built in 1926, the 840-seat movie theater was initially known as the Ritz Theater.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In the 1960s it was known as the Villa Theatre, a Marcus Corp. property that was closed in 1986. Tanya and Herman Lewis bought it in 1988 and showed their last film in 1995. Since then, portions of the 7,200-square-foot building have been used as a salon, a school (known as AGAPE), church and bookstore. The city took ownership of the building via property tax foreclosure in 2015.

After quietly trying to sell it by using the marquee, the city issued a request for proposals in 2022.

Matthews would buy the 7,200-square-foot theater structure, as well as an attached 3,216-square-foot building, 3614-3616 W. Villard Ave., and a 24-stall parking lot behind the buildings at 5221 N. 36th St. The attached building was originally constructed as part of the theater’s development.

The DCD report states that Matthews could eventually build an addition to the complex on top of the parking lot.

Matthews, according to the report, is working with Spring Bank, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation and Clearinghouse CDFI on financing the development. “The Buyer has raised over three-quarters of the project’s funding,” says the report.

Lincoln Creek Development would pay the city $10,125 for the three parcels and would be required to complete renovation within 24 months of closing on the purchase. The development would be required to be fully taxable. In 2022, the city had sought $75,000 for the three properties.

A 2020 design charette envisioned preserving the front facade and lobby of the theater, but selectively demolishing the actual theater to create an outdoor event venue. “[Galbraith Carnahan Architects] estimates that it would cost approximately $2.75 million to fully restore the theater, with operating expenses costing roughly $120,000 per year,” says the charette report.

The complex is an anchor on W. Villard Avenue, the main street through the Old North Milwaukee neighborhood. In 2023, Milwaukee won a $14 million federal grant to rebuild the street as a more pedestrian-friendly corridor.

Lincoln Creek Renderings

Photos and Design Charette Conceptual Renderings

Legislation Link - Urban Milwaukee members see direct links to legislation mentioned in this article. Join today

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.