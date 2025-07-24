Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s a lot of hype around town right now thanks to the Milwaukee Brewers achieving the best MLB record. And while that’s very exciting, we’re also still in the heart of festival season, so there’s plenty of other things to look forward to as well. The annual Riverwest 24, a 24-hour bike race, will take place this weekend, with competing cyclists “racing” against one another in a community-building event also known as “The People’s Holiday.” German Fest Milwaukee will offer a glimpse into traditional German cuisine, culture, music and more and Brady Street will close down for Brady Street Festival, where four stages will host lineups of live local music.

July 24-27: South Milwaukee Heritage Days

Show South Milwaukee some love by participating in South Milwaukee Heritage Days, a week-long variety of activities, shows, dinners and more. Each day features a different event, and while we’re a few days into the week, there’s still plenty to see and do. The South Milwaukee Farmers Market will set up shop on July 24, and Lionsfest will run all weekend and will feature a car show, a fish fry dinner, live music and more. Be sure to check out the parade on July 26, where over 100 units, including marching bands, local political figures, clowns and more, will embark from the intersection of 8th Ave. and Milwaukee Ave. at 11 a.m. For more information about South Milwaukee Heritage Days, visit the event’s website.

July 25-26: The Riverwest 24

Do you have what it takes to ride your bike for 24 hours? The Riverwest 24, also known as “The People’s Holiday,” is a 24-hour bike race that runs throughout the Riverwest neighborhood. Participating teams will see how many times they can hit four checkpoints while completing a variety of challenges along the way. And while it’s too late to register if you haven’t already, this positive community event invites all to bike along anyway. The Riverwest 24 will run from 7 p.m. on Friday to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

July 25-27: German Fest Milwaukee

Milwaukee has a rich German heritage, and that heritage is honored via German Fest, a weekend-long celebration at Henry Maier Festival Park. Guests will experience traditional German culture and music while enjoying foods like currywurst and schnitzels. Watch wiener dogs race in the Dachshund Derby, and learn to play traditional German games like Sheepshead. Tickets to German Fest vary in price depending on the day. Three-day admission passes can be purchased for $35. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the German Fest website.

July 25-27: Chamber Music Festival

The Chamber Music Festival will bring a lineup of orchestra musicians to the Villa Terrace for three nights of live music. Each day will feature a different concert, with opening night featuring pieces written by Mozart, Schoenfield and Dvorak. Experience Beethoven’s Septet on night two, and the festival will close out with music from Schumann and Stravinksy. The opening night and Saturday night’s concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s concert will begin at 2 p.m. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Chamber Fest website.

July 26: BrewFest

Wisconsin’s largest single-day craft beer festival returns to McKinley Park, bringing some of the world’s best brewmasters to Milwaukee’s lakefront. The 15th annual BrewFest will offer craft beer, seltzers, THC drinks and more, and guests can also experience live music, local food and vendors. General admission tickets for BrewFest are $75. Those who aren’t drinking but still want to join in on the fun can purchase a Designated Driver ticket for $30. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the BrewFest website.

July 26: Brady Street Festival

Brady Street will be filled with live music, local vendors, family-friendly activities for the annual Brady Street Festival. Four different stages throughout the Brady St. area will host lineups of local musicians such as Diet Lite, NileXNile, Wire and Nail and more. Brady Street Fest will run from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit the Brady Street website.