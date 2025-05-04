The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. City Closes Beans & Barley For Failed Health Inspection, Restaurant Quickly Reopened
East Side mainstay failed its routine annual inspection.
May 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Trump’s Border Czar Warns Gov. Evers He Could Be Arrested
Evers responds. Says he did not break law in issuing memo.
May 2nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
3. Murphy’s Law: The Patriotism of Hannah Dugan
Milwaukee judge who loves the U.S. constitution and history has fueled a national controversy.
Apr 28th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
4. Bradyn Bohn, 15, a Victim of Sextortion, Died By Suicide
His mom wants to protect other kids. Bipartisan bill in Wisconsin targets sextortion
Apr 28th, 2025 by Sarah Lehr
5. Italian Cocktail Lounge For Bay View
Calogeros will transform old Bay Street Pub into destination for cocktails, wine and Italian-style small plates.
Apr 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
6. See The Largest Cruise Ship on the Great Lakes in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s 2025 cruising season starts with massive 665-foot-long Octantis.
Apr 28th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Back in the News: The Many Lawyers of Hannah Dugan
It’s a dream team. Why are top Republican-connected lawyers representing her?
Apr 30th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
8. Milwaukee Will Shrink Its Secret Highway
Overbuilt roadway is going green.
Apr 24th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Kohl’s Fires CEO For Unethical Behavior
Buchanan fired for engaging in improper, ‘highly unusual’ vendor contracting.
May 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Franklin Mayor Faces Growing List of Sexual Harassment Allegations, Workplace Investigations
Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office records from more than a decade ago echo allegations from recent Waterford investigation.
May 1st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Statement on behalf of Judge Hannah C. Dugan
Apr 25th, 2025 by Hannah Dugan
3. Democratic Party of Milwaukee County Honors May Day, A Day Without Immigrants and Workers
Members will rally and march with Voces De La Frontera to recognize May Day, A Day Without Immigrants and Workers
Apr 25th, 2025 by Democratic Party of Milwaukee County
6. Statement on the Arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan
Apr 28th, 2025 by State Sen. Tim Carpenter
8. Gov. Evers Appoints Stephanie Hilton to the Dane County Circuit Court
Apr 28th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
10. Gov. Evers, DNR Encourage Wisconsinites to Celebrate Arbor Day
Apr 25th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
