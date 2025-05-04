Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - May 4th, 2025 07:00 am

City Closes Beans & Barley For Failed Health Inspection, Restaurant Quickly Reopened

1. City Closes Beans & Barley For Failed Health Inspection, Restaurant Quickly Reopened

East Side mainstay failed its routine annual inspection.

May 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Trump’s Border Czar Warns Gov. Evers He Could Be Arrested

2. Trump’s Border Czar Warns Gov. Evers He Could Be Arrested

Evers responds. Says he did not break law in issuing memo.

May 2nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: The Patriotism of Hannah Dugan

3. Murphy’s Law: The Patriotism of Hannah Dugan

Milwaukee judge who loves the U.S. constitution and history has fueled a national controversy.

Apr 28th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Bradyn Bohn, 15, a Victim of Sextortion, Died By Suicide

4. Bradyn Bohn, 15, a Victim of Sextortion, Died By Suicide

His mom wants to protect other kids. Bipartisan bill in Wisconsin targets sextortion

Apr 28th, 2025 by Sarah Lehr

Italian Cocktail Lounge For Bay View

5. Italian Cocktail Lounge For Bay View

Calogeros will transform old Bay Street Pub into destination for cocktails, wine and Italian-style small plates.

Apr 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

See The Largest Cruise Ship on the Great Lakes in Milwaukee

6. See The Largest Cruise Ship on the Great Lakes in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s 2025 cruising season starts with massive 665-foot-long Octantis.

Apr 28th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: The Many Lawyers of Hannah Dugan

7. Back in the News: The Many Lawyers of Hannah Dugan

It’s a dream team. Why are top Republican-connected lawyers representing her?

Apr 30th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Milwaukee Will Shrink Its Secret Highway

8. Milwaukee Will Shrink Its Secret Highway

Overbuilt roadway is going green.

Apr 24th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Kohl’s Fires CEO For Unethical Behavior

9. Kohl’s Fires CEO For Unethical Behavior

Buchanan fired for engaging in improper, ‘highly unusual’ vendor contracting.

May 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Franklin Mayor Faces Growing List of Sexual Harassment Allegations, Workplace Investigations

10. Franklin Mayor Faces Growing List of Sexual Harassment Allegations, Workplace Investigations

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office records from more than a decade ago echo allegations from recent Waterford investigation.

May 1st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement on behalf of Judge Hannah C. Dugan

1. Statement on behalf of Judge Hannah C. Dugan

 

Apr 25th, 2025 by Hannah Dugan

Baldwin Blasts Trump Admin’s Attacks on Head Start, Demands They Immediately Release Funding and Reverse Firings

2. Baldwin Blasts Trump Admin’s Attacks on Head Start, Demands They Immediately Release Funding and Reverse Firings

 

Apr 28th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Democratic Party of Milwaukee County Honors May Day, A Day Without Immigrants and Workers

3. Democratic Party of Milwaukee County Honors May Day, A Day Without Immigrants and Workers

Members will rally and march with Voces De La Frontera to recognize May Day, A Day Without Immigrants and Workers

Apr 25th, 2025 by Democratic Party of Milwaukee County

Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment Invests $5.6 Million in Wisconsin Health Workforce Well-Being

4. Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment Invests $5.6 Million in Wisconsin Health Workforce Well-Being

 

Apr 28th, 2025 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan

5. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan

 

Apr 25th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Statement on the Arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan

6. Statement on the Arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan

 

Apr 28th, 2025 by State Sen. Tim Carpenter

Rep. Fitzgerald Statement on Attending the Funeral of Pope Francis

7. Rep. Fitzgerald Statement on Attending the Funeral of Pope Francis

 

Apr 26th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Gov. Evers Appoints Stephanie Hilton to the Dane County Circuit Court

8. Gov. Evers Appoints Stephanie Hilton to the Dane County Circuit Court

 

Apr 28th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Shooting on the 9000 block of W. Hampton Ave. Wednesday, April 30, 2025

9. Shooting on the 9000 block of W. Hampton Ave. Wednesday, April 30, 2025

 

May 1st, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Gov. Evers, DNR Encourage Wisconsinites to Celebrate Arbor Day

10. Gov. Evers, DNR Encourage Wisconsinites to Celebrate Arbor Day

 

Apr 25th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

