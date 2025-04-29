Italian Cocktail Lounge For Bay View

Calogeros will transform old Bay Street Pub into destination for cocktails, wine and Italian-style small plates.

When Greg Huber and Santo Galati set out to revamp the former Bay Street Pub at 338 E. Bay St., they quickly agreed on a concept: a craft cocktail lounge with Italian influence. But as the business partners began to remodel the 124-year-old building, a fitting name was still out of reach.

The answer arrived in the form of a simple description — and a foreign language. Once open, the cocktail lounge will be called Calogeros, a name of Greek origin adopted into Italian, meaning “good elder” or “beautiful in old age.”

Huber and Galati are well-versed in restoring historic properties, having completed a similar transformation at the site of their neighboring business, Santino’s Little Italy.

“We feel like we’re in the business of un-diving bars,” Huber told Urban Milwaukee in February.

After stripping the tavern down to its studs, the partners are beginning to rebuild the 1,425-square-foot space — this time, as a cocktail lounge. According to construction documents submitted to the City of Milwaukee in early April, plans for the lounge include a new wood-top bar with about a dozen stools, two all-gender restrooms and a kitchen build-out.

A floor plan shows additional booth and table seating along the building’s western wall and in a back room. The property also includes a 1,225-square-foot patio. MKE Design Build is leading the remodel, which is estimated to finish in late-June, according to a license application.

With major construction complete, Huber and Galati plan to finish the space with vintage-inspired decor — potentially evoking the 1930s, according to the partners.

On the menu, guests can expect drinks like negroni, aperol spritz, prosecco and pinot grigio, along with a selection of small plates including cheese and charcuterie, caprese salad, risotto croquettes, mini cannoli and more.

A license application for Calogeros is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council, with an opening date tentatively set for July 15.

