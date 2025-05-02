Trump’s Border Czar Warns Gov. Evers He Could Be Arrested

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Federal Border Czar Tom Homan suggested Thursday Gov. Tony Evers could be arrested if he impedes any U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Wisconsin.

It’s not the first time President Donald Trump‘s border czar has issued such statements. Before the new administration took office, Homan was threatening elected officials with prosecution, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Jackson. He issued the veiled threat Thursday at the White House in response to questions about Evers and a recent memo outlining instructions for state employees if ICE or other federal agents show up at their offices.

“Yesterday, a Trump Administration official, in not so many words, apparently threatened to arrest me for distributing guidance that asked state agency employees to consult with an attorney if federal agents show up at state buildings with legal documents,” Evers said. “The goal of this guidance was simple—to provide clear, consistent instructions to state employees and ensure they have a lawyer to help them comply with all federal and state laws. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Homan was asked why elected officials aren’t being arrested for “harboring and shielding illegal aliens” from deportation.

“Wait and see what’s coming,” Homan responded.

He offered the same retort when asked specifically about Evers and recent a memo outlining instructions for state employees if ICE or other federal agents show up at their offices or places of work. The memo tells the employees to call their agency’s attorney and to ask the agents to remain in public areas. It also tells them not to allow ICE agents access to any paper files or computer systems without speaking to their attorney, even when presented with a warrant. Ask for the agent’s name and identification and don’t answer questions, the memo says.

“Wait and see what’s coming,” Homan said. “Remember what I said, and you can not support sanctuary cities if that’s what you want to do, but if you cross that line of impediment, or knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that is a felony and we’ll treat it as such.”

The question came from Jordan Conradson of Gateway Pundit, a far-right website that has trafficked in conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Conradson characterized Evers’ memo as a directive “to not comply with ICE and actually stop your deportation efforts.”

Forty-one Assembly Republicans previously sent Evers a letter that asked the governor to rescind the guidance and said the recent arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan “underscored the importance for our state to legislate and enforce compliance with federal immigration law.”

Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, called Evers’ memo “common sense” during a recent interview with WISN 12.

“Now, I’m used to Republicans and the right wing lying about me,” Evers said. “It comes with the job, but, this time, these lies came at a cost. I haven’t broken the law. I haven’t committed a crime. And I’ve never encouraged or directed anyone to break any laws or commit any crimes.”

Assembly Republicans said Evers memo was unlawful and that, “Disregard for our system of laws is not resistance, it is pavement on the road to chaos.”

Meanwhile, Evers is suggesting Republicans should consider a similar message following Homan’s comments.

“Chilling threats like this should be of concern to every Wisconsinite and every American who cares about this country and the values we hold dear,” Evers said. “We live in the United States of America, folks. We are a country of laws. The rule of law matters. Following the law matters. “

The threat, Evers said, represents “a concerning trajectory in this country.” The federal government is not supposed, or persecute, citizens who haven’t committed a crime and or simply because they hold different political views, Evers said.

“And as disgusted as I am about the continued actions of the Trump Administration, I am not afraid,” Evers said. “I have never once been discouraged from doing the right thing, and I will not start today.”