The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Average Wisconsin Adult Consumed 35+ Gallons of Alcohol in 2022
Report finds Wisconsin has some of the highest levels of excessive and binge drinking.
Dec 27th, 2024 by Khushboo Rathore
2. Proposed Downtown Hotel Loses A Floor
But what was cut is unusual.
Dec 27th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Now Serving: Mijim Comes to Milwaukee
Plus: Farewell to Victor’s, Conway’s and Bay Street Pub.
Dec 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. GOP Launching ‘Milwaukee Accountability Committee’
There’s DOGE, GOAT and now MAC, all promising improved government.
Dec 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. New Bar and Grill Opening Soon on Far Southwest Side
Follow the herd to The Slow Buffalo.
Dec 27th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. Dining: Harry’s Is Still Fun After All These Years
Nearly three decades on, Shorewood restaurant is still cozy, with good food, nice prices.
Dec 25th, 2024 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
7. Wisconsin Mom Pushing for Adult-Sized Changing Tables to Serve Disabled
Sarah Knowles wants more universal changing stations across the state, nation.
Dec 25th, 2024 by Evan Casey
8. Is Craft Beer Dying in Milwaukee?
Industry experts weigh in, following a wave of brewery closures in town.
Dec 18th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. New Restaurant Hopes to Become Northside ‘Favorite’
Favorites Restaurant & Lounge planned for 18th St. and Fond du Lac Ave.
Dec 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
10. Transportation: County Takes On Union Pacific Railroad
MCDOT wants county board to invoke statute, demand repairs to railroad crossings.
Dec 26th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Gov. Evers Appoints Dr. Karen Hyun to Serve as DNR Secretary
Dec 23rd, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
2. Milwaukee Streets Are Being Plowed…By Our Frustration
Statement from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland December 24, 2024
Dec 24th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
3. We must make efforts to get ahead of the brewing storm – Pushing back is not enough
Statement of Common Council President José G. Pérez December 23, 2024
Dec 23rd, 2024 by Common Council President Jose Perez
5. City of Milwaukee to Explore Snowplow Fee Refund
Dec 23rd, 2024 by Ald. Peter Burgelis
6. Hozier to Headline Summerfest 2025 on Friday, June 20, 2025 with Special Guest Gigi Perez at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tickets on Sale this Friday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com
Dec 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
10. As City Property Tax Bills Are Issued, MPS Again Thanks Community for its Support of 2024 Referendum
School District Has Been Able to Maintain Offerings for Students in Academics, Arts, and Wellness
Dec 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools