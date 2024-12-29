Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Dec 29th, 2024 07:00 am

1. Average Wisconsin Adult Consumed 35+ Gallons of Alcohol in 2022

Report finds Wisconsin has some of the highest levels of excessive and binge drinking.

Dec 27th, 2024 by Khushboo Rathore

2. Proposed Downtown Hotel Loses A Floor

But what was cut is unusual.

Dec 27th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

3. Now Serving: Mijim Comes to Milwaukee

Plus: Farewell to Victor’s, Conway’s and Bay Street Pub.

Dec 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

4. GOP Launching ‘Milwaukee Accountability Committee’

There’s DOGE, GOAT and now MAC, all promising improved government.

Dec 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

5. New Bar and Grill Opening Soon on Far Southwest Side

Follow the herd to The Slow Buffalo.

Dec 27th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

6. Dining: Harry’s Is Still Fun After All These Years

Nearly three decades on, Shorewood restaurant is still cozy, with good food, nice prices.

Dec 25th, 2024 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

7. Wisconsin Mom Pushing for Adult-Sized Changing Tables to Serve Disabled 

Sarah Knowles wants more universal changing stations across the state, nation.

Dec 25th, 2024 by Evan Casey

8. Is Craft Beer Dying in Milwaukee?

Industry experts weigh in, following a wave of brewery closures in town.

Dec 18th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

9. New Restaurant Hopes to Become Northside ‘Favorite’

Favorites Restaurant & Lounge planned for 18th St. and Fond du Lac Ave.

Dec 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

10. Transportation: County Takes On Union Pacific Railroad

MCDOT wants county board to invoke statute, demand repairs to railroad crossings.

Dec 26th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Gov. Evers Appoints Dr. Karen Hyun to Serve as DNR Secretary

 

Dec 23rd, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

2. Milwaukee Streets Are Being Plowed…By Our Frustration

Statement from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland December 24, 2024

Dec 24th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

3. We must make efforts to get ahead of the brewing storm – Pushing back is not enough

Statement of Common Council President José G. Pérez December 23, 2024

Dec 23rd, 2024 by Common Council President Jose Perez

4. Milwaukee Attorney Michael Karp Named Outstanding Young Trial Lawyer

 

Dec 20th, 2024 by Wisconsin Association for Justice

5. City of Milwaukee to Explore Snowplow Fee Refund

 

Dec 23rd, 2024 by Ald. Peter Burgelis

6. Hozier to Headline Summerfest 2025 on Friday, June 20, 2025 with Special Guest Gigi Perez at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tickets on Sale this Friday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com

Dec 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

7. Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding the Passing of Former State Sen. Cullen

 

Dec 24th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

8. Sen. Johnson, Rep. Steil Lead Effort to Get Answers on Milwaukee Ballot Count

 

Dec 20th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

9. Wisconsin Residents – Check Your Property Tax Bill to Ensure You Receive the Lottery and Gaming Credit

 

Dec 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Revenue

10. As City Property Tax Bills Are Issued, MPS Again Thanks Community for its Support of 2024 Referendum

School District Has Been Able to Maintain Offerings for Students in Academics, Arts, and Wellness

Dec 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools

