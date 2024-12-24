GOP Launching ‘Milwaukee Accountability Committee’

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A controversy over the quality of snow plowing in Milwaukee appears to have been the last straw for members of the county’s Republican Party.

In reposting an article about frustrations with the Department of Public Works‘ recent plowing effort, Milwaukee County GOP Chairman Hilario Deleon announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the county organization is digging in.

“Time and time again it seems that the city of Milwaukee continues to drop the ball on almost everything that happens when it comes to delivering services that the Citizens of Milwaukee have to pay for with their tax dollars!” wrote Deleon. “As Chairman, today I am publicly announcing that as the opposition party in this city, we will be putting together a ‘Milwaukee Accountability Committee.'”

The committee, said the party chair, would be made up of people who live in Milwaukee and have experience working for or with the city’s government.

“The goal is to research and breakdown the spending the city continues to put towards projects and different government services, and see if they are being utilized properly. We must also ensure that the neighborhoods that feel like they are forgotten have a voice and that their concerns are resolved by the elected officials who are responsible in representing them!”

The new committee mirrors two other GOP-led efforts.

In November, President-elect Donald Trump announced the Department of Government Efficiency would be led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Known as DOGE, the name is a reference to a cryptocurrency, dogecoin, that Musk has previously promoted. DOGE is not an actual department, but Musk has already used his influence to derail a budget bill being advanced by Speaker Mike Johnson.

Last week, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced the creation of a new committee called GOAT, Government Operations Accountability and Transparency. The name, more commonly, references “greatest of all time.” The committee, said Vos, will explore ways to deliver services more efficiently.

All elected City of Milwaukee positions are non-partisan.