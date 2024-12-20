Move Over DOGE and Musk, Vos Unveils GOAT For Wisconsin

The 'Government Oversight, Accountability and Transparency' is similar to a newly-launched Trump effort.

The Wisconsin Assembly will have a new committee next year that mirrors a government office created by President-elect Donald Trump.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican from Rochester, announced the formation of the “GOAT” committee — or Government Operations, Accountability and Transparency.

In an interview with the public affairs network Wisconsin Eye, Vos said the goal is to address inefficiency in government, and especially to explore how to leverage artificial intelligence and technology for government processes.

“How do we drive efficiency so that the people who live in Wisconsin can afford to stay here but also expect the services they have come to want in a way that’s much more meaningful and much more efficient?” he said.

That’s a similar priority to what President-elect Donald Trump has promised in his new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. That advisory committee is co-chaired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Both committees use internet-inspired slang for their names. DOGE is a reference to an old meme that later inspired the name of a cryptocurrency, while GOAT is a frequently used acronym meaning “Greatest Of All Time.”

Vos announces Wisconsin ‘GOAT’ committee aimed at government efficiency was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.