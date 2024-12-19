City Advancing Street Reconfiguration Projects In Historic Third Ward

Plus: New plaza to be named for Gary Grunau.

Several Historic Third Ward streets would receive new pavement and designs in a move that is intended to boost the attractiveness of the area and build out a Downtown protected bike lane network.

The most notable change would be to N. Water Street between E. Clybourn Street and the Milwaukee River. The 1,200-foot, three-block stretch, currently a four-lane road, would rebuilt with wider sidewalks, two lanes of traffic and, at various points, a turn lane. Parking would be preserved, but sidewalk bump outs would be added near intersections. Planters would be added in a new median.

“This is far from a final design,” said Alyssa Remington in presenting the plan to the board of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee (RACM) Thursday. A consultant would be hired to finalize the design, with construction to start in 2026. A separate project is underway to redesign Water Street at the north end of Downtown.

The whole package, which includes a full reconstruction of Water Street and changes to several other nearby streets, is part of a $30 million allocation from the overperforming Erie/Jefferson tax incremental financing (TIF) district.

The TIF district first paid for riverwalk construction, but with several highly-valued housing developments, it is now generating $5 million in excess incremental revenue. With the changes, including $3 million for potential cost overruns and $2 million for administration, it would still pay off its debt in 2028, year 25 of its 27 year legal life. The district was previously tapped to pay for Trestle Park, an extension of E. Cocoran Avenue and a portion of The Hop.

Other Street Changes

“In conjunction with the City’s Complete Streets and Vision Zero goals, the City has prioritized its goal of providing safe and enjoyable non-motorized transportation options for residents and visitors,” says the TIF amendment.

Two other specific blocks would be reconstructed as part of the plan. N. Lincoln Memorial Drive between E. Summerfest Place and E. Corcoran Avenue would be reconstructed with a traditional urban form. The street has long been bordered by parking lots and doesn’t have a sidewalk or curb on its west side, but it would receive both now that the Evoni Apartments are nearing completion.

The one-way segment of E. Menomonee Street between N. Broadway and N. Milwaukee Street would also be reconstructed. The neighboring Catalano Square would also be upgraded, as would Erie Street Plaza

Three streets would receive high-impact paving, where the top layer of asphalt is replaced: N. Jackson Street between E. St. Paul Avenue and E. Menomonee Street, E. Corcoran Avenue between N. Milwaukee Street and N. Jackson Street, E. Menomonee Street between N. Broadway and N. Jefferson Street and S. Water Street between E. Pittsburgh Avenue and E. National Avenue.

Protected bike lanes would be added along several streets.

In Walker’s Point, protected lanes would be added to E. Pittsburgh Avenue west of S. 2nd Street, connecting with the Hank Aaron State Trail. A two-way protected bike lane, previously planned, would be added to S. Water Street from its intersection with E. Pittsburgh Avenue south to E. National Avenue, where an off-street trail starts. The Water Street segment is already part of the KK River Trail.

Through the Historic Third Ward, a protected bike lane would be added from the Broadway Bridge, connecting with the new Walker’s Point lanes and KK River Trail, northeast along N. Young, E. Menomonee and N. Jefferson streets to an existing pedestrian tunnel under Interstate 794. A future lane along N. Jefferson Street in East Town would eventually link with the E. Kilbourn Avenue protected bike lanes that bisect Downtown.

E. Erie Street would receive removable plastic delineaters, said Remington, preserving flexibility for high vehicle loads during Summerfest or other options. Speed tables or raised crosswalks, which allow for higher speeds than traditional speed humps, at E. Summerfest Place and E. Corcoran Avenue.

Once closed, the TIF district revenue would flow to the city’s general property tax levy.

The RACM board endorsed the TIF amendment, sending it to the Common Council for review. Commissioner Montavius Jones, a real estate development consultant, abstained from voting on the proposal.

New Plaza Would Honor Grunau

A companion amendment, which would rebuild a portion of W. Vliet Street near the new natural history museum and turn a stub-end W. Highland Avenue block into a new plaza, was unanimously endorsed.

The new plaza, part of the larger Milwaukee RiverWalk network and connected to the Highland Avenue Pedestrian Bridge, would be named for the late

Grunau, 80, passed away in 2019, but left a legacy of having redeveloped Schlitz Park and several neighboring buildings and championed the creation of the riverwalk system. A statue of him sits outside the Pier Wisconsin-Discovery World complex, a building he helped develop. He also led the development of the Hyatt Regency Hotel and was a key player in the Wisconsin Center District‘s development.

“Above all, Gary was an urbanist and this is a fitting way to honor someone who contributed to Milwaukee’s urban fabric,” said Remington.

Attorney Bruce Block, a friend of Grunau’s, said additional private dollars would support the plaza.

A representative of Edelweiss Cruises, a boat tour company, and the owner of the Steinmeyer Building requested the city further engage them on construction and design details and timing. RINKA is leading the design of the plaza. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.

Plaza Renderings

