Come 2026, Water Street in the Historic Third Ward could become a haven for pedestrians instead of a four-lane road for cars.

The Department of Public Works is moving forward on a proposal to narrow the roadway from two lanes in each direction to one, allowing the narrow sidewalks to be expanded to be more in line with nearby Broadway and N. Milwaukee Street.

“Our next step will be alternative analysis followed by a design,” said City Engineer Kevin Muhs to the Public Works Committee on Wednesday. “There will be a design process before we can get to construction.”

Area Alderman Robert Bauman noted that the construction of a 31-story apartment tower at the corner of N. Water St. and E. St. Paul Ave. is providing a test case by closing one of the southbound lanes.

“Everybody claims that is working out fine,” he said.

“It has proved traffic can be minimized to a single lane on Water,” said Historic Third Ward Association executive director Jim Plaisted.

The final design would be more detailed than the one-block, one-lane closure and would likely include turn lanes, which could reduce traffic backups.

It would run from E. Clybourn Street and Interstate 794 to the Milwaukee River near E. Erie Street.

“We are looking at getting this in the queue,” said Muhs, who noted he didn’t want to displace other street reconstruction work in the city with the more discretionary Water Street project. DPW is working with the Department of City Development to identify a funding source.

A request for proposals is to be issued later this year. “We are probably looking at construction in [2026], I don’t want to promise [2025],” said the engineer.

Plaisted said his organization is motivated to see traffic calming on Water Street. “We are ready when you are,” he said.

The growing popularity of the Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water St., has made the narrow sidewalks, long crossing distances and fast-moving traffic more apparent.

“Water and St. Paul continues to be a concern every time I walk through it,” he said.

Alderman Jonathan Brostoff suggested DPW explore interim options similar to what is proposed to be done on Brady Street.

The final construction effort is likely a “significant project,” said Muhs. Moving the sidewalks in to create more pedestrian space would necessitate the relocation of utilities and relocating sewer catch basins.

The discussion around Interstate 794 and what form the reconstruction project takes, including a possible freeway-to-boulevard conversion, could also influence the timing.

“We don’t want to build something that they are going to unbuild in two years,” he said. But that doesn’t mean the city would need to wait until that project is under construction. The city could proceed once a design decision is made by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The city first began publicly discussing changes to Water Street in 2022. It’s one of several streets in the area that are to be reconstructed in the near future, with changes also planned for N. Van Buren Street and E. Wells St. The intersections around The Couture will also be improved after the building is completed.

Several streets across the city are in the queue for reconstruction, with substantial reconfiguration. The city secured a federal grant last week to rebuild W. Villard Avenue in Old North Milwaukee and a project is also advancing to overhaul W. National Avenue on the South Side.