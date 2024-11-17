Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 17th, 2024 07:00 am

Murphy’s Law: Was Jonathan Brostoff Bullied?

Some Democrats point finger at Shepherd Express, others for Brostoff’s suicide.

Nov 12th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Marquette University Refuses Union Recognition on Religious Grounds

University relying on religious freedom protections to side step union election.

Nov 15th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Molson Coors Closing Milwaukee’s 10th Street Brewery

Company also closing Leinenkugel’s historic Chippewa Falls brewery.

Nov 7th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Johnson Controls’ Former HQ Will Become Modern Offices, Housing

A redevelopment called ‘The Patent Block’ will fill a full downtown block.

Nov 12th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Walgreens Closing Yet Another Milwaukee Store

Company has closed 5 stores in less than two years, plans 1,200 closures nationally.

Nov 12th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Common Council Approves Two Unusual Housing Developments

Condos and cohousing secure necessary zoning changes.

Nov 13th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Hovde Won’t Concede, Offers Baseless Election Fraud Charges

Republican Senate candidate attacks Milwaukee results and casts doubts on recounts.

Nov 12th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Southside Steakhouse Becoming Colombian Restaurant

Asadero Fiesta Garibaldi will reopen as Fiesta Columbia, with new owner, menu and hours.

Nov 13th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Bay View’s Former ‘100,000 Parts’ Store Sold

Store closed in 2021. Property now sold to big owner of Bay View properties.

Nov 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Gruber Law Makes The Call, Moving Office Towers

Law firm trading 100 East for 411 East Wisconsin Center.

Nov 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on H.R. 9495

Nov 12th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Kelly Mould Named Milwaukee Regional Leader of Private Wealth Management for Johnson Financial Group

Nov 12th, 2024 by Johnson Financial Group

Duey Stroebel’s Statement on Disappointing Election Results

Nov 6th, 2024 by State Sen. Duey Stroebel

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on H.R. 82

Nov 12th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Discovery World Appoints John Emmerich President & CEO

Nov 11th, 2024 by Discovery World

New Diverging Diamond Interchange to open at I-43 and Brown Deer Road

Nov 12th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Supervisor Wasserman Statement on the Passing of Fred Kessler

Nov 13th, 2024 by Sup. Sheldon Wasserman

Commissioner Lafayette L. Crump to be honored as 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 Hall of Fame

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor for a class of elite executives

Nov 11th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development

Milwaukee Bucks Expand Partnership with GFL Environmental

Nov 11th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks

The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Appointments At Two Milwaukee Restaurants

Tracy Spreck named General Manager of Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant; Carly Goldmann named General Manager of Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club

Nov 8th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

