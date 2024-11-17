The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Murphy’s Law: Was Jonathan Brostoff Bullied?
Some Democrats point finger at Shepherd Express, others for Brostoff’s suicide.
Nov 12th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
2. Marquette University Refuses Union Recognition on Religious Grounds
University relying on religious freedom protections to side step union election.
Nov 15th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
3. Molson Coors Closing Milwaukee’s 10th Street Brewery
Company also closing Leinenkugel’s historic Chippewa Falls brewery.
Nov 7th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Johnson Controls’ Former HQ Will Become Modern Offices, Housing
A redevelopment called ‘The Patent Block’ will fill a full downtown block.
Nov 12th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Walgreens Closing Yet Another Milwaukee Store
Company has closed 5 stores in less than two years, plans 1,200 closures nationally.
Nov 12th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Common Council Approves Two Unusual Housing Developments
Condos and cohousing secure necessary zoning changes.
Nov 13th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Hovde Won’t Concede, Offers Baseless Election Fraud Charges
Republican Senate candidate attacks Milwaukee results and casts doubts on recounts.
Nov 12th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Southside Steakhouse Becoming Colombian Restaurant
Asadero Fiesta Garibaldi will reopen as Fiesta Columbia, with new owner, menu and hours.
Nov 13th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. Bay View’s Former ‘100,000 Parts’ Store Sold
Store closed in 2021. Property now sold to big owner of Bay View properties.
Nov 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Gruber Law Makes The Call, Moving Office Towers
Law firm trading 100 East for 411 East Wisconsin Center.
Nov 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on H.R. 9495
Nov 12th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
3. Duey Stroebel’s Statement on Disappointing Election Results
Nov 6th, 2024 by State Sen. Duey Stroebel
4. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on H.R. 82
Nov 12th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
5. Discovery World Appoints John Emmerich President & CEO
Nov 11th, 2024 by Discovery World
7. Supervisor Wasserman Statement on the Passing of Fred Kessler
Nov 13th, 2024 by Sup. Sheldon Wasserman
8. Commissioner Lafayette L. Crump to be honored as 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 Hall of Fame
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor for a class of elite executives
Nov 11th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development
9. Milwaukee Bucks Expand Partnership with GFL Environmental
Nov 11th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks
10. The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Appointments At Two Milwaukee Restaurants
Tracy Spreck named General Manager of Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant; Carly Goldmann named General Manager of Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club
Nov 8th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants