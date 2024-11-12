Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In the aftermath of Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff’s suicide there has been great sadness and discussion as to why it happened and how it might have been avoided. That includes finger pointing by people seeking simple answers which has caused a controversy to erupt.

Attorney and Wisconsin Elections Commission member Ann Jacobs is a strongly pro-Israel Democrat who put up a Facebook post last week slamming the Shepherd Express. She noted that on Sunday night, the day before Brostoff committed suicide, the Shepherd posted its Best of Milwaukee nomination, which listed Brostoff as one of the four “most despised politicians” in the state along with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, US Senator Ron Johnson and state Rep. Bob Donovan. It was printed on page 36 of its latest print publication.

The inclusion of Brostoff was shocking, given that the Shepherd has always been a liberal publication that supports Democrats. Jacobs claimed this was part of a campaign of criticism of Brostoff “for his support for Israel” by people engaging in “anti-semitism.”

“There were many others who fomented this who today are suddenly bereft (at Brostoff’s death), refusing to acknowledge the hate they participated in,” Jacobs charged.

This prompted a hailstorm of comments from people responding to Jacob’s post, calling the Shepherd “vile” and “despicable” for its attack on Brostoff, with Milwaukee County supervisor Shawn Rolland calling it “absolutely terrible.” Other politicians who criticized the publication included Democratic legislators Chris Sinicki and Kelda Roys.

Even Vos piled on, though with a slightly different take: “How about saying no one in elected office, regardless of party, should be despised?… It’s hateful rhetoric against any elected official that fuels the rise of things like antisemitism, sexism, etc.?”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Not long after this criticism on Facebook, the Shepherd took down the entire “most despised politician” category from its Best of Milwaukee finalists online, without explaining why it did so. That merely prompted more criticism. The Shepherd has been declining for years, slashing staff and editorial content while cutting back from a weekly to monthly publication. Its owner, publisher and editor is Louis Fortis, and as those titles suggest he has significant control over its editorial decisions. But the website does not list his email address and Fortis did not respond to a request for comment.

It does list an email for its longtime arts and entertainment editor, Dave Luhrssen, who now serves as managing editor and is listed as contact for “new tips.” Luhrssen has for decades been a loyal subordinate to Fortis, who is a former Democratic state legislator with strong views on politics and politicians. (Full disclosure: I worked as editor under Fortis for about six months and resigned rather than make changes to stories I objected to on editorial grounds.)

Luhrssen did respond to Urban Milwaukee, saying that “A group of readers were obviously very upset with Jonathan” and picked him, along with three Republicans as one of the state’s most despised politicians. How many readers? Luhrssen wouldn’t say. It’s difficult to believe many would have chosen this description for a “progressive champion” like Brostoff, as he’s been called. As news stories about his death noted, Brostoff was a beloved figure in Milwaukee and beyond.

As one comment on Facebook noted, “I can only think of a short list of people that participate in Shepherd Express stuff who would have even nominated him for that.”

And even if they had, Fortis could have simply cut Brostoff from the list. As one comment noted, “if, say, an openly trans person in politics were nominated for this list, Fortis almost certainly would have understood why they were nominated and killed the category.”

Victor Huyke, publisher of the El Conquistador Latino, offered a similar view, saying “Wow! I’m surprised Louis would let something like that run.”

As to why the Shepherd later decided to take down the most despised politician category, Luhrssen said “It was the right thing to do considering the fact that the world of politics has gotten so nasty.” But that’s been going on for years and in the case of Brostoff he was getting criticism going back months, those who know him have said.

Some observers connected the criticism of Brostoff to the late alderman’s opposition to the reelection of Socialist and Democrat Ryan Clancy. Brostoff was among a list of prominent Democrats who opposed Clancy, including Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee County Board Chair Marcelia Nicholson. Many Democrats criticized Clancy, saying he lacked a collaborative approach and was hated by many members of the party for his divisive style. Only 4 of 45 Democratic members of the Legislature endorsed Clancy, but he overcame the criticism and won reelection.

The Shepherd’s Best Of ballot seems very pro-Clancy: he is a finalist in the categories of both “Most Beloved Politician” and “Most Trusted Politician.” The latter category is particularly ironic given criticism of Clancy on this score by some Democratic politicians.

Some time after Jacob’s post Clancy posted an item on Facebook to “address baseless accusations being thrown around. I am gutted and deeply sorry that Jonathan felt bullied and unsafe in our community. Public figure or not, bullying is wrong. I didn’t have a hand in that, nor did I see or encourage that in anyone else.”

Clancy and Brostoff were once good friends, and “I still loved and respected Jonathan for the tremendous work he did in our community,” Clancy wrote. Clancy’s FB page includes a photo with Brostoff. Yet he didn’t attend the memorial service for Brostoff. “I didn’t want my presence to interfere with anyone’s grief,” he told Urban Milwaukee. As for the accusation that much of the bullying Brostoff suffered was from Clancy’s supporters, Clancy says “I did not know anything about that.”

Even if the Shepherd and some of Clancy’s supporters were nasty or unfair to Brostoff, the claims that they — or antisemitism — should be blamed for his death are absurdly simplistic, as Facebook comments often are. We will never fully know what precipitated his decision, but as Brostoff himself wrote, he suffered from mental health issues and suicidal thoughts as a teen. He knew how the decision to terminate one’s life comes “at your absolute lowest moment — when thoughts don’t make sense and when calm, structured thinking is no longer part of the equation.” I think he would have preferred that his supporters devote their energies not to seeking blame, but to advocating for gun control laws so that gun suicides like that by Brostoff are reduced.

That was a key message in a press release by County Supervisor and former state representative Sheldon Wasserman: “As we mourn Jonathan’s loss,” he wrote, “we must also address the urgent need to reevaluate firearm access. I believe extending the waiting period could help prevent firearms from being impulsively purchased and used in times of crisis. Wisconsin must carefully examine the strong connection between guns and suicide and take steps to address it.”