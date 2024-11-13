Bruce Murphy
Murphy’s Law

This content is only for members Utility Hikes, Democratic Losses and the Wealth Gap

As Evers appointees rewarded utility execs, Kamala Harris backed off taxing corporations.

By - Nov 13th, 2024 11:54 am

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.